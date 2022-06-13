Skip to main content

Lions Coaching Staff Trusts WR Kalif Raymond

If there is one thing we know about the Brad Holmes-Dan Campbell marriage, it’s that the duo values players with the ability to do various things and play multiple positions.

This only makes sense, as it adds to the depth of the roster. It also allows you to disguise routes and responsibilities on the field, making it harder to defend and attack.

Last season, the Detroit Lions took a flyer on Kalif Raymond and brought him in to be primarily a punt returner, but looked to get him involved on the offensive side of the ball.

“It’s kind of like what we told him last year when he was up as a free agent and we told him that he can be a role player for us offensively and he’s our starting punt returner,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said. “We know we can use him as a gadget and put him in at the Z, if we need him right now to take a load. We know we can put him in at the F, if we need him to play a load of the slot.”

The 27-year-old from Holy Cross excelled and exceeded expectations in 2021, setting career highs in catches (48), receiving yards (576) and touchdowns (four).

Heading into the 2022 season, Raymond is looking to take his game and his role on the Lions to the next level.

“Honestly, wherever I can. However, I can,” Raymond said. “That goes for everything, from knowing what I have to do, to helping out in other places, too, especially considering this playbook is new for everybody.”

The ability and willingness to learn is something Campbell appreciates, and it has helped establish trust between the two.

“He brings a ton of versatility and really trust, reliability,” Campbell said. “Like, we know exactly who he is, what he’s going to be for us, and what he can do.”

Holding himself to that high standard, Raymond expects more out of himself and knows that it comes with more work.

“I’m blessed to have more opportunities, but also more experience and more film comes with more critique, as well,” Raymond said. “I know there is a lot of stuff I can improve in my game. Okay, I’m good here, but where can I be better?

“Thankfully, I’ve got a long tape to study myself, so I can improve. That’s what I’m going to do.”

The trust from the coaching staff and the extra time he's already putting in are why Raymond will have a larger role in Detroit's offense during the 2022 season. Campbell expects to use his Swiss army knife-type player in key spots, and expects more production out of him this upcoming season.

“I think he can be even better, “Campbell said. “He’s not a huge guy. He runs around and plays the game like he’s 220 pounds, from a physicality standpoint, and that will take a toll at times. Like pound-for-pound, he would fall under that category as one of the most explosive players we have on this team, and he puts in the work. So glad we got him.”

