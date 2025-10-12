Lions' 2025 Week 6 Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions are dealing with a number of key injuries heading into a showdown with a perennial Super Bowl contender.
On Sunday, a Lions team missing multiple starters will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in primetime at Arrowhead Stadium. While the Lions will no doubt feel the absence of players such as Taylor Decker, the team has grown accustomed to dealing with injuries and Dan Campbell has never used the ailments as an excuse.
Here is a prediction for the Lions' depth chart for their Week 6 matchup with the Chiefs.
Quarterback
Starter: Jared Goff
Backup: Kyle Allen
Goff will be dueling with one of the game's best in Patrick Mahomes in primetime. While it won't be easy, Goff is 2-0 against the three-time Super Bowl champion, and will be looking for a third win in this week's matchup.
Running back
Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs
Backup: David Montgomery
Reserves: Jacob Saylors, Craig Reynolds
Injured: Sione Vaki (Out with groin injury)
The Lions will lean on their backfield to set the tone, even with the injuries on the offensive line. Gibbs and Montgomery had a more balanced split last week, but Gibbs has had some of his best moments in primetime throughout his career.
Wide receivers
Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa
Backups: Kalif Raymond (Questionable with neck injury), Dominic Lovett
With Raymond officially listed as questionable, TeSlaa could get a bigger workload in Sunday's game. He was able to play impactful snaps and scored his second touchdown last week, and could be an asset in key situations. Keep an eye on Williams, who has had two quiet games and could bounce back on Sunday.
Tight ends
Starter: Sam LaPorta
Backup: Brock Wright
Reserve: Ross Dwelly
Injured: Kenny Yeboah (Injured reserve), Shane Zylstra (Injured reserve)
The usage of Detroit's tight ends will be interesting, as the injuries on the offensive line could lead to more two tight end packages. LaPorta had a big game last week and has the potential to be an X-factor against a solid Chiefs defense.
Offensive linemen
Starters: Dan Skipper (LT), Christian Mahogany (LG), Graham Glasgow (C), Tate Ratledge (RG), Penei Sewell (RT)
Backups: Kayode Awosika (OG/OT), Trystan Colon (C/G), Devin Cochran (OT, Practice squad elevation).
Injured: OT Taylor Decker (Out with shoulder injury), OT Giovanni Manu (Injured reserve), OG Miles Frazier (PUP), OT Jamarco Jones (Injured reserve), OG/OT Colby Sorsdal (Injured reserve), OT Justin Herron (Injured reserve)
Decker was downgraded to out and Manu was placed on injured reserve, which leads to Skipper being in line for a start. Signed to the active roster this week, Skipper made five starts last season. The youth on the interior will also be tested, as Chris Jones will be a tough test for the group.
Defensive linemen
Starters: DJ Reader (NT), Tyleik Williams (3T)
Backups: Roy Lopez, Tyler Lacy
Reserves: Mekhi Wingo, Quinton Jefferson (Practice squad elevation)
Injured: Alim McNeill (PUP), Levi Onwuzurike (PUP)
McNeill is in line to debut next week, so the team will have to wait one more game before he's able to fully impact the team. Wingo has been a healthy scratch in recent weeks, as Lacy has played a more significant role. Jefferson is also an intriguing practice squad elevation and could see snaps on Sunday.
EDGE
Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Al-Quadin Muhammad
Backup: Tyrus Wheat
Injured: Josh Paschal (NFI), Marcus Davenport (Injured reserve)
Hutchinson has been dominant in recent weeks. A dominant force, the fourth-year defender will certainly test the Chiefs' offensive line. Muhammad has been a nice complimentary piece, and Detroit also is unafraid to move someone from the interior out to help set the edge.
Linebackers
Starters: Jack Campbell (MIKE), Alex Anzalone (WILL), Derrick Barnes (SAM)
Backups: Trevor Nowaske (SAM), Grant Stuard (WILL), Ty Summers (WILL/MIKE)
Injured: Malcolm Rodriguez (PUP), Ezekiel Turner (Injured reserve), Zach Cunningham (Out with hamstring injury)
The Lions have devoted nearly all of the reps at the linebacker position to their top three, as Sheppard has not rotated the players as much as he did in previous years. Still, Nowaske is the next in line as the fourth linebacker while Stuard and Summers are more likely to be on special teams.
Cornerbacks
Starters: Amik Robertson, Rock Ya-Sin
Backups: Nick Whiteside, Arthur Maulet (Practice squad elevation)
Injured: Terrion Arnold (Out with shoulder injury), D.J. Reed (Injured reserve), Khalil Dorsey (Injured reserve), Ennis Rakestraw (injured reserve)
With injuries to their top two cornerbacks, the Lions will lean on Robertson and Ya-Sin to start. The Lions added Arthur Maulet to the mix on the practice squad, while they added Nick Whiteside to the active roster. Both players could see some time if Ya-Sin is forced to shuffle to safety at any point.
Safeties
Starters: Kerby Joseph (Questionable with knee injury), Brian Branch (Questionable with ankle injury)
Backups: Loren Strickland, Erick Hallett, Thomas Harper
Injured: Avonte Maddox (Out with hamstring injury), Dan Jackson (injured reserve), Daniel Thomas (Injured reserve)
With the status of both starting safeties uncertain, the Lions added Hallett to the active roster and could turn to him to help with depth. Opportunities could also be made available for Strickland and Harper, who have been predominately been helpful only on special teams.
Specialists
Kicker: Jake Bates
Punter: Jack Fox
Holder: Jack Fox
Long-snapper: Hogan Hatten
Kick returners: Craig Reynolds, Jacob Saylors
Punt returner: Kalif Raymond or Dominic Lovett
If Raymond is unable to play, the Lions will likely give opportunities to Lovett as a punt returner. This would also mean that it could be a pair of running backs handling the kickoffs.