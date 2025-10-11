Detroit Lions Place Manu on IR, Waive Two, Sign Three Players
The Detroit Lions announced a flurry of roster moves, ahead of their Week 6 road contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Giovanni Manu was placed on the injured reserve list and must miss the next four games. He appeared on the injury report this week with a knee injury.
Center Kingsley Eguakun and defensive lineman Chris Smith were both waived.
In corresponding moves, safey Erik Hallett, defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson and cornerback Nick Whiteside were signed to the active roster.
The Lions also officially announced two practice squad elevations.
This week, cornerback Arthur Maulet and offensive lineman Devin Cochran were elevated from the practice squad.
Earlier, three players were downgraded and won't be available to play against the AFC West squad. A total of seven players have officially been ruled out.
Dan Campbell was asked this week how the coaching staff gets new players newly added to the roster acclimated quickly to be able to contribute on game day.
“Well, you do the best you can with it. The good news is all of those guys have gotten reps," said Campbell. "Every one of those guys have gotten defensive reps. The guys on practice squad, I’m talking about all of them. (Erick) Hallett's gotten reps, Flowers has gotten reps, Rock (Ya-Sin) obviously is already going. He’s getting reps at different positions. (Arthur) Maulet has gotten reps, (Loren) Strickland’s gotten reps.
"So, those guys have gotten reps. Now is it the same amount of reps everybody else? No, but they’re in there, they know the gameplan, they’re prepared to play any and all. And listen, that’s the hand you’re dealt. We’d better be ready.”
With shuffling in the secondary, the defense could slightly simplify the scheme, just to allow the roster to feel as comfortable as possible with all the adjustments.
“You’re always going to probably lean back on that more than the other just to calm their world down a little bit. And because at the end of the day, the most important thing is that we’re all on the same page. And at least you can reduce that kind of stress by simplifying it a little bit," said Campbell. "Now the flipside of that is you can become a sitting duck if you’re not careful, but you have to weigh that.
"You have to weigh what means more to you versus that opponent. So, we’ll be ready. I’ve talked to (Kelvin Sheppard) Shepp. We have an answer defensively and the offense is the same way. (Steve Spagnuolo) Spags has done a hell of a job. He’s one of the best D-coordinators in this League. I mean he’s outstanding. Those guys, they’ve been together a long time, they’ve seen it all."
Detroit's fifth-year head coach identified linebacker Nick Bolton as a player that is one of the leader's of the Chiefs' defense.
"(Nick) Bolton runs it for him and they’re on the same page. So, they’ve got answers," said Campbell. "They’re no different than any great defense or great defensive coordinator, they’re going to try to take away what you do best first. Like what is the one or two things you hang your hat on and let’s shut that down and if something else beats us, so be it. So that’s what we have to be ready to counter.”