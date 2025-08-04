Lions Updated Roster Bubble: Defense
The Detroit Lions have learned plenty about their depth through the early part of training camp, and the preseason will help them make difficult decisions when it comes to thinning out the roster.
Detroit will have to shrink the group down to 53 players at the conclusion of camp, and with plenty of talent on defense, Dan Campbell and his staff will face some difficult decisions.
Here are the players currently viewed as on the roster bubble heading into the 10th training camp practice.
Defensive line
Brodric Martin
Chris Smith
Myles Adams
Keith Cooper
Martin and Smith are both traditional nose tackles, and the offseason additions of Roy Lopez and Tyleik Williams will make earning a spot rather difficult. Assuming the group remains healthy, then both players could wind up being practice squad assets for Detroit in 2025.
However, another injury up front would open up another opportunity for this group. Adams and Cooper are both young players with some intriguing versatility, and as such can help their respective cases with strong showings in the preseason.
Pat O'Connor is another veteran who may not be perfectly safe at this point, but his versatility will be an asset to Detroit and it's difficult to see the team not keeping him at this stage.
EDGE
Nate Lynn
Isaac Uwku
Mitchell Agude
Edge depth will be important for Detroit, as both starters are coming off of season-ending injuries. However, to this point the backup option who has popped the most has been sixth-round pick Ahmed Hassanein.
Veteran Al-Quadin Muhammad was one of the team's best in-season pickups last year, and brings much needed experience to a young room. All three of the listed bubble players have flashed potential, but consistency is lacking at this stage.
The amount of spots the Lions have for this position also hinges on the health of Josh Paschal, who is currently on NFI. Dan Campbell anticipates him returning to practice in early September, which indicates that he could be activated and make the roster. If he remains on an injured list, however, then it will open up a roster spot potentially for one of the three listed players.
Linebacker
Zach Cunningham
Trevor Nowaske
Anthony Pittman
DaRon Gilbert
Ezekiel Turner
Detroit's linebacker room is one of the deepest on the roster, and as a result, the competition for the available spots will be close. Each of the players, save for a 2024 UDFA in Gilbert, has played meaningful snaps over the course of their careers and would be an asset.
Cunningham is the most polished, as he led the league in solo tackles in 2020 with the Texans. He'd been taking some first-team reps when Anzalone was out, and as such is a leader for a backup spot amongst the group.
Nowaske, Pittman and Turner are also established on special teams, and as such this will be one of the coaching staff's toughest final decisions.
Cornerback
Erick Hallett
DiCaprio Bootle
Nick Whiteside
Tyson Russell
The Lions have tested their cornerback depth plenty throughout the early stages of training camp, as Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw have both been banged up. DiCaprio Bootle took some first-team reps on Saturday after Rakestraw went down, and started opposite Rakestraw in Thursday's game.
Of the group of bubble players, Hallett has been the most consistent. Originally a safety, the coaching staff has put some cornerback duties on his plate in recent practices and he has responded well.
Whiteside and Russell are two additions the team made early in camp, and Russell was impressive in the preseason opener. He'll have the opportunity to prove that it was no fluke starting in Friday's game against Atlanta.
Safety
Dan Jackson
Morice Norris
Loren Strickland
Ian Kennelly
The Lions haven't been shy about the competition they're having for the final safety spot, and there are several intriguing options. Jackson has a leg up with his status as a drafted player, but the other three listed players aren't going to relinquish the job lightly.
Kennelly was impressive in his preseason debut, highlighted by a thunderous tackle. Norris and Strickland both have experience from last season, including Norris playing in the Divisional Round last season.
With so many talented options, the Lions will have a tough decision in whittling down the safety room at the conclusion of camp.