Lions' Jake Bates Talks Second-Year Growth
As Jake Bates prepares for his second season in the NFL, the Detroit Lions kicker is entering the year with a clear mindset, focused on increasing his level of reliability.
Following a rookie campaign in which he converted 26-of-29 field-goal opportunities, Bates appears even more focused on the job at hand. And he’s not chasing perfection; instead, he’s aiming for dependability.
“Just showing up when I need to show up,” Bates said Sunday, in regard to what he needs to do in order to garner more opportunities in year two. “Just making sure that the team can rely on me when my number’s called. Just hopefully growing up a little bit from year one to year two and being a little bit more reliable.”
Year one in the NFL can be a whirlwind experience for any young kicker. Mistakes are magnified, while success can be hard to come by. Using those first-year experiences, Bates is now equipped with a heightened sense of what it takes to succeed in one of football’s most mentally grueling roles.
On Sunday, the former Michigan Panthers kicker went a perfect six-for-six on his field-goal tries, the latest example of how he’s delivering on his goal to be more consistent.
“It felt good,” Bates said of his perfect field-goal kicking performance. “I think it’s just one of those things that takes time to get back. And I love the guys that I’m with. It makes it a lot of fun.”
Beyond the technical elements, Bates has placed a greater emphasis on his mental preparation this year. He understands that a strong mindset can be just as vital as a fundamentally sound kicking form.
“I think just being able to manage the highs and the lows, knowing that I’m not going to make every kick,” he said, when reflecting on his personal growth. “Just kind of being able to manage that and just keep working hard, knowing what to do and when I need to do it. Taking care of my body and doing all the right mental stuff… just to make sure I’m ready on gameday.”
In the NFL, the difference between being the hero and the scapegoat for a kicker typically boils down to a single field-goal attempt. Firmly aware of that, Bates has embraced the challenge of staying even-keeled despite the high-pressured nature of his gig.
Even when it comes to external factors — like kicking outdoors versus indoors — Bates is hardly bothered. He’s laser-focused on his routine and execution, two traits that should aid the former UFL kicker in his performance this season.
“No,” he said, when asked if his mindset changes when going from kicking outside to indoors. “Just get into the game, get into warmup, figure out where you need to play the ball and then hit that ball.”
The Lions are relying on the second-year pro to be dependable in 2025, and if his recent words and training camp showings are any indication, Bates is up for the task.