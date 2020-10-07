SI.com
Should Lions Play Veteran Linebackers More?

Logan Lamorandier

Going into the 2020 season, the Detroit Lions and general manager Bob Quinn added a few recognizable linebackers to the roster -- most notably, former New England Patriots LB Jamie Collins and Buffalo Bills 2016 second-round pick Reggie Ragland. 

Obviously, with Collins receiving the money he did, his role on the team was solidified. 

Perhaps a bit more unexpected has been the emergence of Ragland.

Ragland and fellow veteran Christian Jones have played plenty at both the JACK spot on the edge and off the ball through the first quarter of the season.

With those three aforementioned backers seeing so much playing time, it's taken snaps away from other linebackers like Jarrad Davis and Jahlani Tavai.

The Lions' Week 3 contest with the Arizona Cardinals was the first in which Davis didn't start a game while healthy. 

Now, in back-to-back weeks, he has yet to eclipse 28 percent of the defensive plays. 

Despite the praise Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia have piled on Davis, it is important to remember they did not pick up his fifth-year rookie option.

Oddly enough, Davis, in his limited role, currently has put together his best season to date, according to Pro Football Focus.

However, from the looks of it, he isn’t going to be a staple of the defense for the foreseeable future.

Schemes and personnel can change from week to week, depending on the opponent. But, it’s apparent the coaching staff feels like there are better options.

Speaking of other options, most assumed that Tavai, a second-year pro, would step into the MIKE role.

After all, Quinn did draft him in the second round just a season ago.

Through the first three weeks, Tavai has seen plenty of playing time.

Against the New Orleans Saints, he only saw nine downs. 

Unfortunately, Tavai’s 31.5 PFF grade is second-worst on the team this season -- only ahead of rookie corner Jeff Okudah. 

On a league scale, Tavai’s grade is 78th of 84 qualified off-ball linebackers. 

Yes, Davis was drafted for a different defensive scheme. But, between him and Tavai, the investment on the two has not paid off very well.

It’s been the free-agent acquisitions that have taken over, which is fine if they are the best players of the group. 

It’s just not a good look for Quinn’s draft resume, and it's a bit discouraging for the future at the position.

