2021 Roster Tracker: Lions Waive RB Craig Reynolds

The latest Detroit Lions roster cut has been revealed.

Running back Craig Reynolds, who impressed many with his performances in the preseason, has been waived by the Detroit Lions.

Reynolds was in competition with Jermar Jefferson, converted defensive back Godwin Igwebuike and undrafted rookie free agent Dedrick Mills to play behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.

"He’s had an outstanding camp the two weeks he’s been here and he’s just picked up the offense right away," offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said. "He kind of said last year he was out of football because of COVID and what not, so maybe he was overlooked. But I’m glad we found him. Our scouting department, they’ve done a heck of a job finding him."

Here is the updated Lions' 2021 roster.

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff

David Blough

Tim Boyle

Running backs

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

Jermar Jefferson

Dedrick Mills

Godwin Igwebuike

Craig Reynolds

Jason Cabinda

Wide receivers

Tyrell Williams

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Kalif Raymond

Breshad Perriman

Quintez Cephus

Tom Kennedy

Victor Bolden

Damion Ratley

Geronimo Allison

Javon McKinley

Sage Surratt

Tight ends

T.J. Hockenson

Darren Fells

Alize Mack

Brock Wright

Offensive linemen

Taylor Decker

Jonah Jackson

Frank Ragnow

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Penei Sewell

Tyrell Crosby

Matt Nelson

Logan Stenberg

Evan Brown

Tommy Kraemer

Dan Skipper

Darrin Paulo

Evan Heim

Defensive linemen

Michael Brockers

Nick Williams

Alim McNeill

Da’Shawn Hand

Jashon Cornell

Levi Onwuzurike

John Penisini

Kevin Strong

Bruce Hector

Miles Brown

Trey Flowers

Romeo Okwara

Julian Okwara

Charles Harris

Austin Bryant

Rashod Berry

Linebackers

Jamie Collins

Alex Anzalone

Derrick Barnes

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Jahlani Tavai

Anthony Pittman

Tavante Beckett

Defensive backs

Jeff Okudah

Amani Oruwariye

Mike Ford

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Jerry Jacobs

Bobby Price

AJ Parker

Nickell Robey-Coleman

Corn Elder

Tracy Walker

Will Harris

Dean Marlowe

C.J. Moore

Jalen Elliott

Alijah Holder

Specialists

Jack Fox

Randy Bullock

Zane Gonzalez

Scott Daly

