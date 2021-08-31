August 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

2021 Roster Tracker: Lions Waive RB Craig Reynolds

Stay tuned to SI All Lions for all of the latest Detroit Lions roster news.
Author:

The latest Detroit Lions roster cut has been revealed. 

Running back Craig Reynolds, who impressed many with his performances in the preseason, has been waived by the Detroit Lions.

Reynolds was in competition with Jermar Jefferson, converted defensive back Godwin Igwebuike and undrafted rookie free agent Dedrick Mills to play behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.

"He’s had an outstanding camp the two weeks he’s been here and he’s just picked up the offense right away," offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said. "He kind of said last year he was out of football because of COVID and what not, so maybe he was overlooked. But I’m glad we found him. Our scouting department, they’ve done a heck of a job finding him."

Here is the updated Lions' 2021 roster. 

Quarterbacks

  • Jared Goff
  • David Blough
  • Tim Boyle

Running backs

  • D’Andre Swift
  • Jamaal Williams
  • Jermar Jefferson
  • Dedrick Mills
  • Godwin Igwebuike
  • Craig Reynolds
  • Jason Cabinda

Wide receivers

  • Tyrell Williams
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown
  • Kalif Raymond
  • Breshad Perriman
  • Quintez Cephus
  • Tom Kennedy
  • Victor Bolden
  • Damion Ratley
  • Geronimo Allison
  • Javon McKinley
  • Sage Surratt

Tight ends

  • T.J. Hockenson
  • Darren Fells
  • Alize Mack
  • Brock Wright

Recommended Lions Articles

tavai5

Detroit Lions Waive LB Jahlani Tavai

Linebacker Jahlani Tavai joins the growing list of second round draft picks that did not work out for the Detroit Lions.

benson5

Detroit Lions Trade Two Draft Picks for Broncos WR Trinity Benson

Detroit Lions have added to their wide receivers room, trading for Broncos wideout Trinity Benson.

huntley5

Pros and Cons of Lions Bringing Back RB Jason Huntley

Should the Detroit Lions bring back a former running back who was released by former GM Bob Quinn?

Offensive linemen

  • Taylor Decker
  • Jonah Jackson
  • Frank Ragnow
  • Halapoulivaati Vaitai
  • Penei Sewell
  • Tyrell Crosby
  • Matt Nelson
  • Logan Stenberg
  • Evan Brown
  • Tommy Kraemer
  • Dan Skipper
  • Darrin Paulo
  • Evan Heim

Defensive linemen

  • Michael Brockers
  • Nick Williams
  • Alim McNeill
  • Da’Shawn Hand
  • Jashon Cornell
  • Levi Onwuzurike
  • John Penisini
  • Kevin Strong
  • Bruce Hector
  • Miles Brown
  • Trey Flowers
  • Romeo Okwara
  • Julian Okwara
  • Charles Harris
  • Austin Bryant
  • Rashod Berry

Linebackers

  • Jamie Collins
  • Alex Anzalone
  • Derrick Barnes
  • Jalen Reeves-Maybin
  • Jahlani Tavai
  • Anthony Pittman
  • Tavante Beckett

Defensive backs

  • Jeff Okudah
  • Amani Oruwariye
  • Mike Ford
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu
  • Jerry Jacobs
  • Bobby Price
  • AJ Parker
  • Nickell Robey-Coleman
  • Corn Elder
  • Tracy Walker
  • Will Harris
  • Dean Marlowe
  • C.J. Moore
  • Jalen Elliott
  • Alijah Holder

Specialists

  • Jack Fox
  • Randy Bullock
  • Zane Gonzalez
  • Scott Daly

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

tavai5
News

Detroit Lions Waive LB Jahlani Tavai

benson5
News

Detroit Lions Trade Two Draft Picks for Broncos WR Trinity Benson

reynolds5
News

2021 Roster Tracker: Lions Waive RB Craig Reynolds

huntley5
News

Pros and Cons of Lions Bringing Back RB Jason Huntley

johnson5
News

3 Players Lions Should Acquire from Waiver Wire

goff5
News

Jared Goff: 'Couldn't Care Less' about External Beliefs on Detroit Lions

okudah5
News

Cornerback Jeff Okudah Limited at Monday Practice

crosby5
News

2021 Roster Tracker: Lions Waive Tyrell Crosby, Dan Skipper, Cut Victor Bolden