2021 Roster Tracker: Lions Waive RB Craig Reynolds
The latest Detroit Lions roster cut has been revealed.
Running back Craig Reynolds, who impressed many with his performances in the preseason, has been waived by the Detroit Lions.
Reynolds was in competition with Jermar Jefferson, converted defensive back Godwin Igwebuike and undrafted rookie free agent Dedrick Mills to play behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.
"He’s had an outstanding camp the two weeks he’s been here and he’s just picked up the offense right away," offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said. "He kind of said last year he was out of football because of COVID and what not, so maybe he was overlooked. But I’m glad we found him. Our scouting department, they’ve done a heck of a job finding him."
Here is the updated Lions' 2021 roster.
Quarterbacks
- Jared Goff
- David Blough
- Tim Boyle
Running backs
- D’Andre Swift
- Jamaal Williams
- Jermar Jefferson
- Dedrick Mills
- Godwin Igwebuike
Craig Reynolds
- Jason Cabinda
Wide receivers
- Tyrell Williams
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Kalif Raymond
Breshad Perriman
- Quintez Cephus
- Tom Kennedy
Victor Bolden Damion Ratley
- Geronimo Allison
- Javon McKinley
- Sage Surratt
Tight ends
- T.J. Hockenson
- Darren Fells
- Alize Mack
- Brock Wright
Recommended Lions Articles
Detroit Lions Waive LB Jahlani Tavai
Linebacker Jahlani Tavai joins the growing list of second round draft picks that did not work out for the Detroit Lions.
Detroit Lions Trade Two Draft Picks for Broncos WR Trinity Benson
Detroit Lions have added to their wide receivers room, trading for Broncos wideout Trinity Benson.
Pros and Cons of Lions Bringing Back RB Jason Huntley
Should the Detroit Lions bring back a former running back who was released by former GM Bob Quinn?
Offensive linemen
- Taylor Decker
- Jonah Jackson
- Frank Ragnow
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- Penei Sewell
Tyrell Crosby
- Matt Nelson
- Logan Stenberg
- Evan Brown
- Tommy Kraemer
Dan Skipper
- Darrin Paulo
Evan Heim
Defensive linemen
- Michael Brockers
- Nick Williams
- Alim McNeill
- Da’Shawn Hand
- Jashon Cornell
- Levi Onwuzurike
- John Penisini
- Kevin Strong
- Bruce Hector
Miles Brown
- Trey Flowers
- Romeo Okwara
- Julian Okwara
- Charles Harris
- Austin Bryant
- Rashod Berry
Linebackers
- Jamie Collins
- Alex Anzalone
- Derrick Barnes
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin
- Jahlani Tavai
- Anthony Pittman
- Tavante Beckett
Defensive backs
- Jeff Okudah
- Amani Oruwariye
Mike Ford
- Ifeatu Melifonwu
- Jerry Jacobs
- Bobby Price
- AJ Parker
- Nickell Robey-Coleman
- Corn Elder
- Tracy Walker
- Will Harris
- Dean Marlowe
- C.J. Moore
- Jalen Elliott
Alijah Holder
Specialists
- Jack Fox
- Randy Bullock
- Zane Gonzalez
- Scott Daly
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more