Detroit Lions 2021 Roster Cutdown Tracker

Lions 2021 Roster Cutdown Tracker
The Detroit Lions must establish their 53-man roster ahead of the start of the 2021 season by the 4 p.m. deadline this upcoming Tuesday.
Head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes will meet over the course of this weekend to review the roster and to determine who will be the remaining players to fill out the depth chart.
"There will be a couple of things that we’ll just sort out just between the two of us, but I’m telling you we’re not going to have any problem," Campbell said following Fridays preseason finale. "He and I see -- we see things so very much alike in a good way. Even though we are kind of different people, but yet there are things that we believe to our core as it pertains to who we are, what we’re about, but also this team. That goes a long way. We’re going to come out of this with the best 53 and the best practice squad we can get. I think it’s going to come down -- I’m not sure you will see very much until Monday, if I’m being honest with you.”
Detroit will need to make 27 more roster cuts by the deadline, as the roster currently sits at 80 players.
Following along at SI All Lions for all roster news, rumors and cuts made over the next three days.
Quarterbacks
- Jared Goff
- David Blough
- Tim Boyle
Running backs
- D’Andre Swift
- Jamaal Williams
- Jermar Jefferson
- Dedrick Mills
- Godwin Igwebuike
- Craig Reynolds
- Jason Cabinda
Wide receivers
- Tyrell Williams
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Kalif Raymond
- Breshad Perriman
- Quintez Cephus
- Tom Kennedy
- Victor Bolden
- Damion Ratley
- Geronimo Allison
- Javon McKinley
- Sage Surratt
Tight ends
- T.J. Hockenson
- Darren Fells
- Alize Mack
- Brock Wright
Offensive linemen
- Taylor Decker
- Jonah Jackson
- Frank Ragnow
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- Penei Sewell
- Tyrell Crosby
- Matt Nelson
- Logan Stenberg
- Evan Brown
- Tommy Kraemer
- Dan Skipper
- Darrin Paulo
- Evan Heim
Defensive linemen
- Michael Brockers
- Nick Williams
- Alim McNeill
- Da’Shawn Hand
- Jashon Cornell
- Levi Onwuzurike
- John Penisini
- Kevin Strong
- Bruce Hector
- Miles Brown
- Trey Flowers
- Romeo Okwara
- Julian Okwara
- Charles Harris
- Austin Bryant
- Rashod Berry
Linebackers
- Jamie Collins
- Alex Anzalone
- Derrick Barnes
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin
- Jahlani Tavai
- Anthony Pittman
- Tavante Beckett
Defensive backs
- Jeff Okudah
- Amani Oruwariye
- Mike Ford
- Ifeatu Melifonwu
- Jerry Jacobs
- Bobby Price
- AJ Parker
- Nickell Robey-Coleman
- Corn Elder
- Tracy Walker
- Will Harris
- Dean Marlowe
- C.J. Moore
- Jalen Elliott
- AJ Holder
Specialists
- Jack Fox
- Randy Bullock
- Zane Gonzalez
- Scott Daly