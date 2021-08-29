Detroit Lions 2021 Roster Cutdown Tracker

The Detroit Lions must establish their 53-man roster ahead of the start of the 2021 season by the 4 p.m. deadline this upcoming Tuesday.

Head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes will meet over the course of this weekend to review the roster and to determine who will be the remaining players to fill out the depth chart.

"There will be a couple of things that we’ll just sort out just between the two of us, but I’m telling you we’re not going to have any problem," Campbell said following Fridays preseason finale. "He and I see -- we see things so very much alike in a good way. Even though we are kind of different people, but yet there are things that we believe to our core as it pertains to who we are, what we’re about, but also this team. That goes a long way. We’re going to come out of this with the best 53 and the best practice squad we can get. I think it’s going to come down -- I’m not sure you will see very much until Monday, if I’m being honest with you.”

Detroit will need to make 27 more roster cuts by the deadline, as the roster currently sits at 80 players.

Following along at SI All Lions for all roster news, rumors and cuts made over the next three days.

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff

David Blough

Tim Boyle

Running backs

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

Jermar Jefferson

Dedrick Mills

Godwin Igwebuike

Craig Reynolds

Jason Cabinda

Wide receivers

Tyrell Williams

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Kalif Raymond

Breshad Perriman

Quintez Cephus

Tom Kennedy

Victor Bolden

Damion Ratley

Geronimo Allison

Javon McKinley

Sage Surratt

Tight ends

T.J. Hockenson

Darren Fells

Alize Mack

Brock Wright

Offensive linemen

Taylor Decker

Jonah Jackson

Frank Ragnow

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Penei Sewell

Tyrell Crosby

Matt Nelson

Logan Stenberg

Evan Brown

Tommy Kraemer

Dan Skipper

Darrin Paulo

Evan Heim

Defensive linemen

Michael Brockers

Nick Williams

Alim McNeill

Da’Shawn Hand

Jashon Cornell

Levi Onwuzurike

John Penisini

Kevin Strong

Bruce Hector

Miles Brown

Trey Flowers

Romeo Okwara

Julian Okwara

Charles Harris

Austin Bryant

Rashod Berry

Linebackers

Jamie Collins

Alex Anzalone

Derrick Barnes

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Jahlani Tavai

Anthony Pittman

Tavante Beckett

Defensive backs

Jeff Okudah

Amani Oruwariye

Mike Ford

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Jerry Jacobs

Bobby Price

AJ Parker

Nickell Robey-Coleman

Corn Elder

Tracy Walker

Will Harris

Dean Marlowe

C.J. Moore

Jalen Elliott

AJ Holder

Specialists