Lions Waive Isaiah Williams
The Detroit Lions have parted ways with a member of their wide receiving corps.
On Thursday, the team waived wide receiver Isaiah Williams. After making the team out of training camp as an undrafted free agent, Williams had appeared in two games as a member of the active roster.
With several players on the defensive side of the ball, including Brodric Martin, Emmanuel Moseley and Ifeatu Melifonwu, starting their return-to-practice windows, the Lions are opening a roster spot.
Williams caught two passes for six yards, both in the Lions' 52-14 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. That was also his NFL debut, as his two appearances have come in Weeks 8 and 9.
The rookie wideout had battled an abdominal injury early in the year and was a healthy scratch for the first six games of the year. He was initially signed after going undrafted in 2024 to a deal that included a large amount of guaranteed money, hinting at his priority status.
Now, with Jameson Williams returning to the fold after a suspension, the Illinois product has been waived.
The Lions have expressed their affinity for the undrafted rookie, who stood out as the team's top playmaker in the preseason contests. He caught 11 passes for 123 yards while also contributing on punt and kickoff return units during the team's three preseason games.
Detroit has been helped at the receiver position by the emergence of veteran Tim Patrick. Signed to the practice squad after being cut by the Denver Broncos, Patrick has worked his way into a key role on the roster. In seven games this season, Patrick has 12 catches for 177 yards in addition to several key blocks.
Elsewhere at receiver, the Lions have Allen Robinson in addition to Patrick, Kalif Raymond, Williams and All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown.
If unclaimed on the waiver wire, Williams could be a candidate to return on the practice squad for Detroit. As it stands, the Lions have receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tom Kennedy on the practice squad currently.