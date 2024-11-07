Notebook: Ben Johnson Will Be 'Selective' in Head Coach Searches
The Detroit Lions are expected to have two of the most popular coaching candidates on the carousel this coming offseason. Both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn have interviewed for numerous coaching jobs over the past three years, and are expected to do so again this year.
With the Lions being as successful as they have been over the last two campaigns, Johnson and Glenn are expected to be coveted. However, Johnson in particular spurned interest from teams last season to remain with the Lions as the offensive coordinator.
One team who could potentially be in the mix for Johnson would be the Chicago Bears, a divisional opponent of Detroit who has dealt with some dysfunction throughout the season. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Johnson is expected to be selective about where he chooses to interview and if he decides to leave.
“Ben Johnson’s gonna be very, very selective about the place that he chooses to go, if he decides even to leave Detroit. He’s gonna be very careful," Schefter said. "I don’t know that he desires to leave that division to head, in the division, to go to a place that you’re talking about the dysfunction that has existed within that organization. We’ll see, that’s up to him. But I believe he’s gonna be very selective in how he chooses to do his business.”
Schefter added that if Johnson takes interviews this offseason, he will be doing so with the expectation of taking over as that team's head coach. Currently, there are potential openings in New Orleans and with the New York Jets, as they already dismissed their head coaches.
“He will be (highly coveted), but just because there are gonna be, let’s just say, eight openings this year," Schefter explained. "And let’s just say eight teams have him on their wishlist, doesn’t mean he’s gonna be interviewing with eight teams. I think if Ben Johnson is interviewing with anybody this year, he’s interviewing with the intent that he’s going to take that job.”
Tom Brady's comparison for 2024 Lions
Tom Brady has transitioned from player to broadcaster, and in his first year on the microphone he has called two Lions games through the first nine weeks of the season.
Appearing on 'The Herd,' with host Colin Cowherd, Brady compared the Lions' potent offensive attack to the Indianapolis Colts teams of early in his career. Those groups boasted receivers such as Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, Dallas Clark and Edgerrin James in addition to Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.
Brady explained to Cowherd ways that teams could potentially attack the Lions, but admitted that the team has not showed many holes during their six-game win streak.
“Defensively, the best defense against the Lions’ offense is, to me, possess the football," Brady explained. "You don’t want to make it a track meet against a team that can run it. They throw it to their tight end, they throw it to their receivers, when they get Jameson Williams back they have their explosive reciever. And they go for it on fourth down so often, you’ve got to stop them for four downs, not just three, which is a really hard thing to do. There are a lot of challenges that the Lions are presenting."
Medical clearance is 'weight lifted off' shoulders of Josh Paschal
Defensive end Josh Paschal is expected to return after a two-game absence. During a yearly checkup, the defender had a small mass discovered in his shoulder. While the mass was found to be non-cancerous, he was forced to miss multiple weeks while recovering.
Now that he's back into the fold, Paschal expressed his appreciation for doctors and staff for helping him and understanding his situation.
"I just have yearly checkups that I have to go to. They found a small mass in my shoulder, and just had to deal with that. It was nothing cancerous, thankfully, thank God for that," Paschal said. "I was hoping to be just out for a week, but it wasn't something that you can just bounce back from in a week. So it just took two, I'm thankful to be back now, though. It was a weight lifted off my shoulders after I got those results. I'm thankful, man."
How Za'Darius Smith fits
The Lions acquired a new face for their defensive line, as they traded for veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith. As a result, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has a new piece for his scheme.
Glenn explained how Smith fits the defensive style ahead of his potential debut in Week 10. Smith's status for Sunday's game remains uncertain, as he will join the team on Friday.
"The first thing that everybody sees with this player is the edge presence that he has. He's tough, he's been doing it for a long time. He's tough in the run game, he can set an edge, which we really look forward to seeing him do," Glenn explained. "And then, he has a knack for really going inside and being able to capture an edge against guards. Listen, Hutch can do it, but you see Z and the body type he is, he's really good at doing that. And then you actually see it on tape of him being able to make plays in that situation. So the more that we look at him and see what he likes as a player, we're gonna use him in those situations."
Handling the elements
The Lions had a clean day with no turnovers despite playing in messy conditions at Lambeau Field. Detroit converted its only field goal attempt and seemed to be comfortable dealing with the elements.
Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp has set a strong standard for the team's kick and punt units, and stated that the performance Sunday was exactly what he expected.
"To me, that's what NFL players do. Everything's not perfect, but you still go out there and execute and play at a high level and make your kicks, or get the ball down on a bad snap, or overcome the obstacles that are out there," Fipp said. "I think great players do that. I think great teams do that. I think people in life who end up being successful do that."