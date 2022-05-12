Skip to main content

Detroit Lions Waive S Jalen Elliott, WR Javon McKinley

The Detroit Lions have waived two players ahead of rookie minicamp.

Prior to rookie minicamp, the Detroit Lions needed to make room for their undrafted free agents. 

After releasing six players earlier this week, the team announced on Thursday morning that two more players are no longer on the roster. 

It was announced that safety Jalen Elliott and wide receiver Javon McKinley were waived. 

A total of eight players have been waived since the start of the week. 

Elliott saw action last season after getting elevated from the practice squad. 

He handled 16 snaps on special teams in the Lions loss to the Los Angeles Rams. 

The following week, Elliott played 24 defensive snaps, the first of his NFL career, in a blowout loss to the Eagles. 

With the addition of rookie safety Kerby Joseph and veteran DeShon Elliott, the 23-year-old's position on the roster became less and less likely. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

USATSI_17413054_168388382_lowres

Detroit Lions' 2022 Schedule Release Tracker: Rumors and Reactions

The Detroit Lions' official 2022 schedule will be released Thursday evening. Read about all the rumors and reactions to the released opponents.

1 hour ago
stbrown5

Amon-Ra St. Brown: Lions 'Really Have a Pretty Good Offense'

Detroit Lions second-year wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown is hopeful about the potential of the offense in 2022.

2 hours ago
okudah5

Amani Oruwariye on Jeff Okudah Doubters: 'Stay In Your Lane'

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye wants to remain a Detroit Lion for the foreseeable future and defends teammate Jeff Okudah.

18 hours ago

McKinley had a similar journey last season, as he spent the majority of the season on the practice squad. 

The former Fighting Irish wideout signed with the Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent, after not being drafted. 

Many NFL pundits believed it was going to be a challenge for McKinely to crack Detroit's lineup in his rookie campaign. 

With the addition of DJ Chark in free agency and Jameson Williams added in the draft, McKinley's chances of earning playing time were diminished. 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

USATSI_17413054_168388382_lowres
News

Detroit Lions' 2022 Schedule Release Tracker: Rumors and Reactions

By John Maakaron1 hour ago
stbrown5
OnePride+

Amon-Ra St. Brown: Lions 'Really Have a Pretty Good Offense'

By John Maakaron2 hours ago
okudah5
News

Amani Oruwariye on Jeff Okudah Doubters: 'Stay In Your Lane'

By John Maakaron18 hours ago
williams5
News

Jamaal Williams Discusses Leadership Role, Lions' Super Bowl Aspirations

By Christian Booher20 hours ago
USATSI_17346987_168388382_lowres (1)
News

Lions Have Fifth-Weakest Schedule in 2022

By Vito Chirco23 hours ago
goff5
News

53-Man Roster Prediction for 2022 Lions

By Christian BooherMay 11, 2022
campbell5
News

How to Watch Detroit Lions' 2022 NFL Schedule Release

By John MaakaronMay 10, 2022
lions5
News

Detroit Lions Waive Five Players

By John MaakaronMay 10, 2022