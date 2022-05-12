Detroit Lions Waive S Jalen Elliott, WR Javon McKinley

The Detroit Lions have waived two players ahead of rookie minicamp.

Prior to rookie minicamp, the Detroit Lions needed to make room for their undrafted free agents.

After releasing six players earlier this week, the team announced on Thursday morning that two more players are no longer on the roster.

It was announced that safety Jalen Elliott and wide receiver Javon McKinley were waived.

A total of eight players have been waived since the start of the week.

Elliott saw action last season after getting elevated from the practice squad.

He handled 16 snaps on special teams in the Lions loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The following week, Elliott played 24 defensive snaps, the first of his NFL career, in a blowout loss to the Eagles.

With the addition of rookie safety Kerby Joseph and veteran DeShon Elliott, the 23-year-old's position on the roster became less and less likely.

McKinley had a similar journey last season, as he spent the majority of the season on the practice squad.

The former Fighting Irish wideout signed with the Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent, after not being drafted.

Many NFL pundits believed it was going to be a challenge for McKinely to crack Detroit's lineup in his rookie campaign.

With the addition of DJ Chark in free agency and Jameson Williams added in the draft, McKinley's chances of earning playing time were diminished.

