Lions Waive Kicker James Turner

James Turner will not be part of Lions kicking competition.

With the addition of former Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates to the Detroit Lions roster, the team announced the decision to part ways with James Turner.

Bates has officially signed a two-year contract and will compete with Michael Badgley to be the team's kicker this season.

The former Michigan Wolverines kicker earned accolades for his accuracy all throughout the spring.

Turner transferred and played for the Wolverines in 2023 after spending four years at Louisville.

The Saline, Michigan native played in 42 games for the Cardinals and went 47-for-59 and 124-for-127 on extra points.

Playing for a National Championship contender, Turner went 18-of-21 field goal attempts in his lone season with the Wolverines. Turner holds the single-season mark in Michigan football history, as he accounted for 119 total points.

Turner should find success still, if he is given another opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL team, as he is known for his accuracy and ability to kick under pressure.

Badgley replaced Riley Patterson last season after the team's victory over the Denver Broncos.

"The way that I handle those decisions, I mean my job is to really have the best interest of the whole team in mind, or the whole locker room and all those players sitting in that meeting and it’s not just one person," said special teams coach Dave Fipp. "It’s really I have a responsibility to be fair to all them by playing whoever we think is the best player. And with a kicker it’s pretty clear. I mean makes and misses and percentages. And I do think that practice matters, and I do think that players trend towards what their practice stuff is.”

