Jake Bates Contract Details Revealed
The Detroit Lions have officially signed kicker Jake Bates.
According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the talented kicker signed a new two-year, $1.98 million contract that includes a $100,000 signing bonus and $150,000 in guaranteed monies.
Bates, who became quite popular in Motown due to his lengthy kicks at Ford Field for the Michigan Panthers, reportedly has base salaries of $795,000 and $960,000 with $50,000 of his 2024 salary being guaranteed.
He also has a $75,000 workout bonus in 2025.
Since the departure of Matt Prater three years ago, the Lions have struggled to find a kicker that gives the coaching staff and fans confidence, if a long field goal needs to be attempted.
Austin Siebert, Ryan Santoso, Aldrick Rosas, Riley Patterson, Dominik Eberle and Michael Badgley have all attempted to fill the void left by Prater.
With Bates, Badgley and James Turner vying for the kicking job this season, the competition at training camp will be closely monitored. There are increased whispers Detroit could carry two kickers on the active roster into the season-opener. The new kickoff rules could allow teams to carry more than one kicker on the active 53-man roster.
With minimal money guaranteed, it can be assumed Bates is on equal footing with the two other kickers on the Lions' roster.
Badgley has converted 85.7% of his field goal attempts with the Lions the last two seasons.
Additional reading
1.) Amon-Ra St. Brown Listed as Candidate to Break WR Record
2.) Lions Sam LaPorta Attends Tight End University Again
3.) Lions Explain Timing Struggles of QB Hendon Hooker
4.) Roundtable: Lions Players Who Could Be Released Before Training Camp