The Detroit Lions have now played eight games in the 2020 season, and some trends and tendencies are starting to form.

No longer can certain aspects of the game be considered an anomaly due to a small sample size.

At the midway point, you are who you are.

Unfortunately, for head coach Matt Patricia and the Lions, a lot of what's been going on this season is just an extension of what's been happening the past two years -- mostly on the negative front.

Here are three takeaways regarding the Lions’ 2020 campaign.

1.) The defense is bad

I would specifically point out one or two areas of weakness on the defense. But, there isn’t necessarily any strengths.

Despite plenty of roster turnover, a new defensive coordinator and some scheme-specific additions in the offseason, the defense looks no different than the struggling 2019 version.

Whether it is due to the scheme or not, the Lions can't get pressure on the quarterback, and struggle in coverage.

The most concerning aspect may be the lack of run defense, though, which is supposed to be the calling card of the Patricia-led unit.

Overall, decent offensive teams can pretty much beat the Lions' defense any way they want.

2.) Left side of the O-line provides future hope

Perhaps one of the more encouraging positions on the Lions' roster is the left side of the offensive line.

Rookie Jonah Jackson has been a solid third-round selection, and has looked like a veteran at left guard.

This offseason, left tackle Taylor Decker signed a rather team-friendly extension, which some questioned.

He is proving his worth by having not yet allowed a sack on the season.

Although center Frank Ragnow is not technically on a side, pairing him with the Ohio State products appears to give the Lions a strong foundation for the future.

If there is one position group that the Lions can feel confident in moving forward, it has to be the offensive line, with these three players.

3.) Patricia is not the answer

In year No. 3 with Patricia -- if it wasn't clear enough after last year -- it's glaringly obvious now that he is not going to improve upon what former head coach Jim Caldwell left him.

Back-to-back nine-win seasons wasn't enough to keep Caldwell afloat. And whatever the record is that the 2020 Lions finish with, it shouldn't be enough to justify Patricia sticking around for one more year.

For a defensive-minded coach, the play on that side of the ball is just unacceptable.

Even the overall philosophy is seemingly stuck in the 1980s style of play.

There has been more than enough time to bring in his type of players, build his culture and implement his teachings, in order for there to be optimism for a turnaround by now.

Regrettably, Patricia is likely going to leave town with a team much worse off than the one he arrived with.

More from SI All Lions:

5 Players Lions Should Target in 2021 NFL Draft

Whitmer, Tapper, Traina Take Aim at Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving

'It Was Like a Gutshot': Adrian Peterson Describes His Reaction to Being Released

Brayden Coombs Listed as Young Coach to Watch in Future

Loyalty to Matthew Stafford Back-Breaking for Lions' Future

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Washington

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.