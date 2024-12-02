Lions Week 14 Monday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions continue to shake up their roster as a result of injuries on defense.
Following a Thanksgiving win in which several key players suffered injuries, the Lions have made a number of additions to their roster. On the defensive side, Detroit added defensive linemen Myles Adams and Jonah Williams along with linebacker Kwon Alexander to the active roster.
Additionally, Detroit added former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to the practice squad with the potential of adding him to the active roster at some point down the stretch.
Detroit's secondary was down a starter in last week's game, as cornerback Carlton Davis was out with injuries to his knee and thumb.
Davis returned to practice Monday in a limited capacity, while four starters missed practice. Among the players who missed practice were Levi Onwuzurike, DJ Reader, Josh Paschal and Taylor Decker.
The Lions have been without Decker in two of their last four games, meaning Dan Skipper has made a pair of starts. Decker is the team's left tackle, and Skipper has slotted in for him rather than the team moving right tackle Penei Sewell over to protect Goff's blindside.
On Monday, Johnson explained why the Lions have kept Sewell on the right side rather than shift him and insert Skipper on the right side.
“I think a lot of that comes down to, he’s a guy that has played a lot of football and so if you’re telling me that there’s a chance that he could make it, he might not need to practice that week for us to keep him in," Johnson said. "So, when you’re looking at that, if you think that there’s a chance, then let’s not move Penei over and have to go through those gymnastics right there. So, it’s a little bit of just forecasting who’s going to be available that week and we know Penei can play either side equally well. Skipper can play either side, whatever he’s asked to do, inside or outside, he’s more than ready to answer that bell as well. So, we have some flexibility there.”
Lions Week 14 Monday injury report
Josh Paschal -- NP (Knee)
Levi Onwuzurike -- NP (Hamstring)
Taylor Decker -- NP (Knee)
DJ Reader -- NP (Shoulder)
Carlton Davis -- LP (Knee)
Emmanuel Moseley -- FP (Hamstring)