How Lions Plan to Handle Defensive Injuries
The Detroit Lions have suffered injury after injury throughout the course of the 2024 season. From Derrick Barnes to Aidan Hutchinson and Alex Anzalone, the Lions have seen the defensive side of the ball absorb the hardest hit on the injury front.
And, the injury bug reared its ugly head once again in Detroit’s Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Chicago Bears. Both linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (ACL) and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (knee) were lost for the season, while defensive linemen Levi Onwuzurike (hamstring) and Josh Paschal (knee) each left the Week 13 contest prematurely.
It’s left the Lions in the unenviable position of having to rely upon a myriad of players who were not supposed to be regular members of the team’s defensive rotation in 2024.
Al-Quadin Muhammad earns praise
Chief among these players recently has been EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad, a practice-squad signee of the Lions in October. Muhammad, who previously played with Lions head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in New Orleans during the 2017 season, was elevated to the active roster ahead of Detroit’s Week 8 matchup with Tennessee.
The 29-year-old has suited up for four games with the Lions, including against the Bears on Thanksgiving. He came through with a solid performance against Caleb Williams and Chicago, sacking the rookie quarterback once and securing four QB hurries, five total pressures and a pass defensed. For his efforts, he earned a 73.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. It was his second-best PFF mark of the season, only trailing his Week 8 grade (77.5).
Campbell, for one, has been impressed with what he’s seen from the 2017 sixth-round pick.
“You come in, you’re a late draft pick, you’re trying to make your way. (It) doesn’t work out, you get released. And then, man, you start making some plays and have some success, and then you’re out for a little bit. And now, he got another opportunity,” Campbell said of Muhammad. “Man, he just, he treats it like this is the last one. That’s how he is in practice. He played for us early, and then he was more on the vet squad the last few weeks. Just working everyday, grinding it out, giving us looks, improving his craft, gets another opportunity to play, and I mean, just makes the most of it. Those guys, you can’t have enough guys like that around. You can win with guys like him. It’s a credit to him, man. He busts his ass, it was awesome.”
New additions can make impact
To build up its defensive depth, Detroit has also tapped into the open market, signing multiple players with NFL playing experience. This has included the acquisitions of veteran linebackers David Long and Kwon Alexander.
Long, a sixth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2019, played in eight games for the Miami Dolphins this season prior to being released in mid-November. He proceeded to be picked up by the Lions and signed to their practice squad.
He made his Detroit debut in Week 12 against Indianapolis as a practice-squad elevation, and was then signed to the organization’s active roster prior to playing Chicago. Long logged 12 defensive snaps and 10 special teams snaps in the Week 13 tilt, and finished with two total tackles.
“He’s pretty instinctive, he’s got awareness, he’s got a nose for the football,” Campbell said of Long. “He can process things pretty quick. You can see that when he just goes in the game. Some of it, he’s still trying to catch up with the way we play certain techniques, the way we fill gaps or attack, staying frontside on a few things, and a little bit of the terminology. But, that stuff is on the come. That’s gonna happen fast. The fact that he’s already been able to, he walked right into the game with the Colts and helped us. And, here’s another one, he stepped in for 15 plays or something on defense and helped us out. That’s huge. He’s a little football player, man. I love it.”
As for Alexander, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes plucked him off the Denver Broncos’ practice squad Friday. A one-time Pro Bowler, Alexander has suited up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the San Francisco 49ers, the New Orleans Saints, the N.Y. Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Broncos throughout his 10-season NFL career.
In 107 total games, he’s amassed 639 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles and nine interceptions.
“I know Kwon and certainly A.G. (Aaron Glenn) knows him, we were with him in New Orleans. We know exactly what he’s suited to do,” Campbell said of Alexander. “Most of this is gonna be carry over for him, a lot of this. Some of the terminology may be a tick different than what he was doing in Denver, but a lot of it is the same as New Orleans. So, I think he’s gonna pick up on this fast. We’re gonna use him, ask him to do what he does really well.”
With Rodriguez being placed on injured reserve Saturday, the Lions are now without the services of Barnes, Anzalone, Rodriguez and Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck) at linebacker.
With the depleted nature of the position, Alexander is expected to be pressed into duty right away.
“I think the combination of those guys, him (Alexander), David Long, (Ben) Niemann, Zeke (Ezekiel Turner), we’re gonna use all of them, (Trevor) Nowaske. I think you’re gonna see every one of those guys play,” the fourth-year head coach said of Detroit's linebackers unit. “They’re gonna have a role, and they’re all gonna contribute on defense for us.”
Putting pieces together
Second-year linebacker Jack Campbell will continue to lead the position group while Anzalone is out. And, Ben Niemann, an offseason acquisition of Holmes, is likely in line to start alongside Campbell. The former Iowa Hawkeye has played in all 12 of Detroit's games this season, compiling 13 total tackles and a 63.0 overall grade from PFF.
Additionally, as Long and Alexander continue to get acclimated, I could envision the two of them receiving a healthy amount of reps (and potentially even starting) alongside Campbell.
Jamal Adams, who is reportedly signing with the Lions' practice squad, could also see snaps as a safety/linebacker hybrid who can contribute in situational packages.
As for the defensive linemen group, Alim McNeill and DJ Reader are the two cogs along the interior of the line. They're flanked by Muhammad and Za'Darius Smith on the edge, both of whom had solid showings against Chicago.
“I mean, that whole group needs credit. ‘Mac’ (Alim McNeill), (DJ) Reader, Za’Darius (Smith) had a big one there at the end that sealed it for us,” Campbell told reporters. “But, Muhammad was all over the field, just relentless, man, and high effort. Those guys really stepped up. Terrell’s (Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams) doing a great job with them, and there again, man, they helped us win that game.”
At this present juncture, I'm predicting that Myles Adams, who was signed off the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad Saturday, and Brodric Martin will serve as the backups to McNeill and Reader while Onwuzurike is out. Meanwhile, expect Muhammad to continue to see the majority of reps at the EDGE spot opposite Smith while Paschal is out.