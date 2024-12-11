All Lions

Lions Week 15 Wednesday Injury Report

Lions released first injury report of Week 15.

The Detroit Lions are still navigating an injury bug that has plagued them for most of the season.

As the season has worn on, the Lions have suffered attrition. Primarily, the defense has been hit hard. Still, the unit has managed to do enough to help the team win 11 straight games.

With all these injury issues, the Lions have been forced to rely on a cast of characters such as Ezekiel Turner, Trevor Nowaske, David Long and most recently Kwon Alexander and Jamal Adams to fill major voids. Jack Campbell is the lone remaining starter not on injured reserve, and has had to play a massive role as the defense's play-caller as a result.

Despite all this, the Lions have still managed to get quality production. Linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard attributed this to a sense of understanding and confidence in the scheme.

"I think it's a trickle-down. When the players see the belief that we have in A.G., and no matter who it is, what the call is, we expect a certain standard and we actually live and breathe it," Sheppard said. "I've had guys tell me, guys talk about this but the way we practice here, the way we prepare, this is different. When they see the belief, when they see us living these things, I think it's a trickle-down and these guys buy in. It's almost like, without knowing, they're doing everything you tell them."

The Lions' injury situation got better on Wednesday, as three starters that did not play in Thursday's win over Green Bay were participating in practice. DJ Reader was the lone one not going through the open part of the session, but he was working on the side with trainers.

Lions Week 15 Wednesday injury report

DJ Reader -- NP (Shoulder)
Josh Paschal -- LP (Knee)
Levi Onwuzurike -- LP (Hamstring)
Taylor Decker -- FP (Knee)
Alim McNeill -- FP (Concussion)

