Lions Fans React to Blowout Win Over Bears
The Detroit Lions made a statement with their win on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
After sputtering out of the gate last week in a loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Lions put a beating on the Bears to even their record at 1-1. The Lions erased many of the questions about their offense by putting up 52 points against the team that is led by former Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
Dan Campbell defeated his former offensive coordinator in their first head-to-head meeting, 52-21.
The dominant win was headlined by the performance of a trio of offensive stars for Detroit. Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 334 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. Three of those touchdown passes went to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who totaled 115 receiving yards on nine grabs.
Jameson Williams and Brock Wright also had receiving touchdowns, with Williams notching 108 receiving yards on just two catches. Jahmyr Gibbs also had a nice bounce back game for the Lions, posting 94 rushing yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries.
In his first trip to Ford Field as a visitor, Johnson oversaw an offense that had answers early but faltered throughout much of the final three quarters. Caleb Williams threw two first-half touchdowns to Rome Odunze, but also had a costly interception thrown to safety Kerby Joseph.
A key turning point in Sunday's game came late in the first half. After the Bears cut the Lions' lead to 21-14, the Lions were driving with under a minute to play in the half. Goff connected with rookie Isaac TeSlaa on a pass up the sideline, with TeSlaa making another spectacular grab.
Initially, TeSlaa was ruled out of bounds, and as a result the Lions were unable to get a snap off with the clock running and the officials preventing a snap in case of a review. The review found that TeSlaa was down in bounds, and as a result a 10-second run off was applied to the 16 seconds remaining when the rookie was ruled down.
With the six remaining seconds, the Lions scored a touchdown when Goff hit St. Brown to end the half and make it a two-score halftime lead.
Detroit would dominate the second half, outscoring Chicago 24-7 over the final two quarters to cement their first win of the 2025 season.
Fans came away more encouraged after the strong offensive showing, but a big game looms against Baltimore that should provide a good look at where the Lions stand amongst this year's Super Bowl contenders.
Here is a sample of the online reaction to Sunday's win for the Lions.