Four weeks in, and the Lions, standing at 1-3, haven't looked anything like a playoff team.

It'll be tough enough for the franchise to even salvage a 7-9 season at this point.

However, there have still been some positives -- albeit not many -- for the team through its first four games.

Without further ado, here are the players that belong in the "Penthouse" and the "Doghouse" after Detroit's third loss in four games Sunday to the New Orleans Saints.

Penthouse

DE Romeo Okwara

The fifth-year pro was literally almost the only bright spot for Detroit's defense vs. the Saints.

He accounted for a sack for a second consecutive week, and also produced three quarterback hits.

He was about the only Lions player consistently applying pressure on New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees.

His efforts certainly give him a spot in the Penthouse for this week.

RB D'Andre Swift

The rookie running back looked terrific in open space as a pass-catcher in the Lions' Week 4 contest with New Orleans, and he truly has all season long.

He finished with four receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown, and also recorded four carries for 22 yards.

Now, the onus is on Detroit offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell to get the 2020 second-rounder more involved in the offensive gameplan on a weekly basis.

The Lions have way too much invested in Swift, and the Georgia product is far too good to use him in a limited role, especially on the ground.

Hopefully, he'll be in line for more carries in Detroit's Week 6 tilt with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Doghouse

QB Matthew Stafford

Yes, it wasn't just the defense that caused the Lions to lose on Sunday.

It was also the porous play of the team's longtime franchise passer Matthew Stafford.

He barely completed 50 percent of his passes (finished 17-of-31), and threw for just 206 yards against a Saints secondary that was without cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins and Marshon Lattimore.

If the Lions want to sneak back into the playoff conversation, they'll need not only their defense to play better, but also Stafford.

DB Jeff Okudah

I feel bad for piling on the rookie, but he simply hasn't been good through his first three career NFL games.

If you're wondering how bad he has been, consider this: Pro Football Focus has him ranked as the 108th-worst cornerback out of 108 corners.

That isn't a mistype, either.

Detroit's first-round pick and the No. 3 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft has, in fact, been the worst cornerback in the entire NFL.

He's been far from effective in man coverage, and only has one pass defensed on the season -- tied for 131st in the league.

And on Sunday against the Saints, he went the whole entire game without breaking up a pass.

Sure, he's just a first-year player, and there's no need to be overly critical.

However, facts are facts, and so far, he has simply not been productive enough to help the Lions win games.

