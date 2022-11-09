Lions' Rookie Report Card: Kerby Joseph Has Career-Best Day

For the first time since Sept. 18, the Detroit Lions were victorious.

Dan Campbell’s squad earned a hard-fought 15-9 victory over the spiraling Green Bay Packers to snap a five-game losing streak. Each of Detroit’s active rookies played a key role in the win, as Brad Holmes’ second draft class is starting to show its strength.

Detroit’s rookie class has shown growth throughout the first half of the season, as it returns to full health. First-rounder Jameson Williams is continuing his rehab, and Campbell predicted Tuesday that he could make his debut in December.

Williams and fifth-rounder James Houston are the only two rookies yet to play for the Lions in 2022. Houston remains on the Lions' practice squad.

Five rookies played key roles for Detroit in Sunday’s win. Seventh-rounder Chase Lucas was inactive.

Undrafted rookie wide receiver Stanley Berryhill played one snap Sunday, but did not record a target. He was waived Monday.

Here are the grades for each rookie, based on their performance in Detroit’s win over Green Bay.

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson: B+

Hutchinson’s biggest moment came in the second quarter when he notched his first career interception. The play happened as the result of a fortunate underthrow by Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Hutchinson was in the right place at the right time to make the play.

The rookie notched two pressures in the win, per Pro Football Focus. He continues to progress his pass-rushing abilities, and he appeared to be sound in his run gaps. Though he was unable to notch a sack, he has now totaled nine pressures over his last three games.

Though his 4.5 sacks aren’t eye-popping, the number still ranks first among rookies. The pieces are coming together for the No. 2 overall pick.

DE Josh Paschal: A-

Since entering the lineup, Paschal has taken on a large role within Detroit’s defense. He’s played at least 55 snaps in all three of his games, and logged 60 snaps Sunday against the Packers.

Paschal notched five pressures Sunday, the most by any Lions defender. Among those pressures was a big hit landed on Rodgers that came just a second too late, as it occurred on the same play that the veteran signal-caller threw his only touchdown pass.

The Kentucky product was drafted as a potential run-stopper, but he’s showing his mettle as a pass-rusher, as well. His instant workload is evidence of defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s confidence in him, so expect Paschal to continue playing a key role.

S Kerby Joseph: A

Joseph was drafted in the third round for his instincts in the secondary. He was a converted wide receiver at Illinois, notching six interceptions in his lone full season as a safety. This trait has made its ways to the pros, as he’s forced four turnovers in his last three games.

On Sunday against the Packers, Joseph picked off two passes. The first was the result of a well-timed deflection off linebacker Derrick Barnes’ helmet in the end zone. The second came after he jumped a route and snagged a pass intended for Robert Tonyan.

Joseph finished with 10 tackles Sunday, second only to Derrick Barnes, and allowed just three receptions on five targets in his coverage area. He did leave the game late, and has since entered concussion protocol. So, his availability for next week is in question.

TE James Mitchell: B

Even with the trade of T.J. Hockenson, the Lions are still easing Mitchell into what will eventually become a much bigger role. He played 13 snaps Sunday, easily the most of his career, as the backup to Brock Wright.

The Virginia Tech product’s only catch Sunday was his first career touchdown. It was a three-yard strike, the result of good blocking and an adjusted route by the rookie. He played six total blocking snaps, and received a 70.7 pass-blocking grade and a 51.1 run-blocking grade.

LB Malcolm Rodriguez: C

Rodriguez was limited to just 19 snaps Sunday, after suffering an apparent elbow injury. He struggled in his limited reps, receiving a PFF grade of just 51.8 and allowing a seven-yard completion on the only target in his area.

The rookie also missed two tackles in his brief appearance. He returned to the game quickly after leaving, only to reaggravate the injury. He’s currently undergoing tests, and his status for the coming weeks is unknown.