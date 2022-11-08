Kerby Joseph Announces His Arrival With Unique Social Media Post

Kerby Joseph impressed his teammates with his play against the Packers and with a new post on Instagram.

Rookie safety Kerby Joseph has been impressing the coaching staff and his teammates since his arrival in the spring.

During the scouting process, Detroit's front office was drawn to his natural ability to be around the football.

After being converted to a defensive back in college, Joseph has been able to steadily improve with more opportunities to play.

With Tracy Walker lost for the season, the young defensive back has been given the bulk of snaps at the safety position.

"Kerby’s been, for three weeks now, he has not come off the field and we’re just letting him grow, but he’s been so close. I swear every week, we talk about, ‘Man, he is.’ The first time he missed one of those interceptions, he was about an inch away, and then the next one he was about half an inch away, and so now, he’s starting to feel it," Dan Campbell said, after Joseph recorded two interceptions against the Packers. "He’s got a little bit of -- he’s got some instincts to him. Some ball hog instincts, but that was good to see."

Teammates have been raving about his personality and youthful energy out on the field.

“I love him being my safety back there with me, just because I know like, we’re gonna play off each other. I’mma feed off his energy, he’s gonna feed off mine," DeShon Elliott said. "I’m ready for my guy to be back next week. Hopefully he can come back and play with me next week.”

With his recent performances, Joseph has been quite popular in the locker room.

The 21-year-old certainly caught the attention of his teammates and the NFL world with a post made on Instagram.

"TBH, I just been farting, ya'll ain't seen (emoji) yet," Joseph posted on social media.

Joseph is currently in concussion protocol, but Campbell noted that the team is hopeful his evaluation process will result in his availability this week against the Bears.

“He’s in the protocol. But there again, we’re early in the process. We’re certainly hopeful," said Campbell. "I feel like he falls in the same category as (Amon-Ra St. Brown) Saint and Brock Wright have over the last two weeks.”