Lions Week 17 Rooting Guide
The path to the NFC North crown and the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the playoffs is simple for the Detroit Lions.
Dan Campbell's group could clinch as soon as this week, needing only a Green Bay Packers win over the Minnesota Vikings and a win on Monday over the San Francisco 49ers. If the Vikings defeat the Packers on Sunday, then the NFC North will be decided in Week 18 regardless of the outcome of the Lions' game.
The Lions have put their sole focus on defeating the 49ers in what is a rematch of last year's NFC Championship game. Regardless of how the Vikings game plays out, Detroit still controls its own destiny toward a first-round bye and home-field advantage.
“We know the scenario, but we certainly don’t want to overlook anything or try to hope something happens," said quarterback Jared Goff. "Whatever happens, happens, so we’ll see.”
Detroit currently holds a 76.4 percent chance to win the division and clinch the No. 1 seed, while the Vikings have a 23.6 percent chance to win the division and a 19.2 percent chance to clinch the one seed, per ESPN's Football Power Index.
The Philadelphia Eagles have a 4.4 percent chance of clinching the top seed, though the structure of the schedule will make it difficult for them to do so.
As it stands, the Lions hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Vikings, and both teams hold a one-game advantage over the Eagles after their loss to the Washington Commanders.
The Eagles are the last remaining contender to the NFC North for the No. 1 seed, albeit their chances are slim already having three losses. As long as the Vikings and Lions do not tie in Week 18, the NFC North champion will finish with a record no worse than 14-3, which is what the Eagles' record would be if they win their final two games.
Cardinals at Rams (Saturday, 8:10 p.m.) -- Cardinals
Cowboys at Eagles (Sunday, 1:00 p.m.) -- Cowboys
Panthers at Buccaneers (Sunday, 1:00 p.m.) -- Panthers
Colts at Giants (Sunday, 1:00 p.m.) -- Colts
Raiders at Saints (Sunday, 1:00 p.m.) -- Raiders
Packers at Vikings (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.) -- Packers
Falcons at Commanders (Sunday, 8:15 p.m.) -- Falcons