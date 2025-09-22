Who Are Inactive For Detroit Lions Against Baltimore Ravens?
The Detroit Lions have revealed their official list of inactive players, prior to their Week 3 road contest against the Baltimore Ravens.
Only defensive end Marcus Davenport, who has now been placed on the injured reserve list, was officially ruled out of the Ravens game on Saturday.
Four Lions players listed as questionable on the final injury report, including linebacker Jack Campbell, cornerback D.J. Reed, safety Kerby Joseph and left tackle Taylor Decker are all available and suiting up for Dan Campbell's squad.
Among the inactives this week are defensive linemen Mekhi Wingo and Chris Smith, safety Thomas Harper, center Kingsley Eguakun and running back Craig Reynolds.
Offensive coordinator John Morton was asked earlier this week how much he feels like he understands the team’s offensive line and how much he is still learning about their strong points.
In the opener against the Green Bay Packers, the offensive line struggled with mental errors and miscommunication. As a result, the rushing attack was drastically impacted.
“Somewhere in four, five, six games where you start feeling, ‘Okay, this is kind of what we’re good at.’ This and that. There’s still a lot of stuff we did in training camp that I want to get going again. But you start to feel it. We’re going to do – we want to do what they’re good at so they play fast," said Morton. "That’s the biggest thing. I keep saying, and I know I sound like a broken record, but that’s the smartest thing to do. And then there’s going to be one or two things here and there that we want to be able to try and see if it works.”
One of the players who showcased improvement from the Packers game is rookie guard Tate Ratledge.
After a disappointing opener, the 2025 second-round pick made adjustments and has been working to jel with the other interior offensive linemen.
“I just think the communication. I mean, there’s still some things that we have to clean up technique wise, but he was more consistent," Morton noted. "I mean, all across the board. I think that was the biggest thing. Because run game wise, we were doing things that there wasn’t a lot of communication and everything was set. It started in practice where we’d take a period where it was just all runs. And I think that’s important. The more you do it, the better these guys are going to understand it.”