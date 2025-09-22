Detroit Lions Place DE Marcus Davenport on Injured Reserve
The Detroit Lions will not have the services of one of their top defensive ends for the foreseeable future.
On Monday afternoon, hours prior to the Lions squaring off against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, the team made the decision to place veteran defensive end Marcus Davenport on the injured reserve list.
The 29-year-old will not be available for the next four games. He was ruled out against the Ravens by Dan Campbell earlier this week, after not being able to practice this week.
Against the Bears, Davenport was forced to leave the game on a couple of occasions, as he dealt with ankle and shoulder injuries. On the official injury report, he was listed this week as having a chest injury.
New defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard spoke to reporters this week and discussed what he liked about the defensive performance against the Bears.
"I want to shout out our defensive line last week, I know that was a big thing. We didn’t - Tim (Twentyman) gave that gross stat. He started to press off last week with, I think, we only got close to the quarterback Week 1 twice he said. I hope you guys were pleased with the uptick there in the pressure," said Sheppard. "No, but all jokes aside, just credit the players. Really attentive to the details, making it hard on the quarterback pre- and post-snap breeze, things like that.
"That takes time, it takes detail and it takes a level of training that these guys put in because they knew what they could be. And we still have a lot of growth. Giving up 21 points is still not the standard for defense around here, so we want to make sure we learn in defeat and learn in victory.”
All this week, the team shared why Al-Quadin Muhammad was developing trust among his teammates and the coaching staff.
Detroit also added EDGE Tyrus Wheat and defensive tackle Tyler Lacy this season.
Campbell was also asked earlier this week if either could crack the lineup to aid the defensive line.
"We like those guys and it’s one of the reasons we acquired them and those guys wanted to be here. And they’re getting opportunities - we’re getting everybody opportunities - to see what they can do. And yes, they fit right in with us, I think they understand our system," said Campbell. "They’re not as polished as everybody else necessarily because they’ve been - our guys have been here, they’ve been in the system for a while. But yet, they’re getting it and every day they get better and better and better. So we like our options.”
Also, the team announced the elevation of tight end Ross Dwelley from the practice squad this week.