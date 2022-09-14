Detroit Lions' Week 2 Wednesday Injury Report

A couple of offensive players key to the Detroit Lions success did not practice on Wednesday.

The team is heading into the game against the Washington Commanders battling injuries along the offensive line, as Frank Ragnow is going to be monitored closely all this week at practice.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai's season is not officially in jeopardy, but his return is uncertain since he has now undergone back surgery.

Running back D'Andre Swift did not report any ailments following his breakout performance Sunday, but he was observed slightly hobbling on one of Detroit's final offensive plays.

The Lions roster and coaching staff do not want to put too much added pressure on themselves to win on Sunday.

Despite starting the season with a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team is focusing on cleaning up all the mistakes that were made in the opener.

“Well, I don’t want to get that far into it because listen, all we can control is our own details, effort, discipline, all those things," said Dan Campbell Wednesday.

"That’s what I told the team. I’m not even talking about winning to them, and they know that," Campbell continued. "I’m talking about playing better, and let’s clean up our details. Because if we do, that winning is a byproduct of that. That’s got to be our sole focus. And so, let’s just play better than we played last week. To a man, let’s coach better. I’ve got to coach better. Our coordinators have got to coach better. The position coaches and the player’s have got to play better."

Detroit Lions' Wednesday Injury Report