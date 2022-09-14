NFL Admits Wrong Call in Detroit Lions Opener
Jalen Hurts intentionally grounded the football and should have been called for a penalty.
The Detroit Lions turned in the play of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts not being called for intentional grounding.
With the Eagles driving in the red zone in a 7-7 game, the officials concluded their was a receiver near Hurts and thus did not make the call.
After further review from the league office, the officials decision was deemed wrong, as the Eagles should have been penalized on the play.
