The Lions dropped their season opener Sunday for the third straight season, after allowing the Chicago Bears to come back from a 23-6 fourth-quarter deficit.

It was a defeat that closely resembled last year's 27-27 season-opening tie with the Arizona Cardinals, and it led to many gripes for Detroit supporters that are fed up with the franchise's late-game woes.

Yet, there were still a few positives and individuals/position groups that belong in the team's proverbial "Penthouse" after Week 1.

Here are the Lions players that belong in the Penthouse and also in the "Doghouse" after a tough season-opening loss to the Bears.

Penthouse

Adrian Peterson

The lone positive in the Lions' backfield Sunday was a huge positive, rushing 14 times for 93 yards and also hauling in all three of his targets from Matthew Stafford for 21 yards.

Detroit couldn't have asked for anything more from the future Pro Football Hall of Famer in his debut with the organization.

If he puts up anything remotely close to those numbers moving forward, too, the Lions will undoubtedly remain satisfied with AP's production.

Offensive line

The biggest positive on both sides of the ball Sunday was the play of the offensive line.

Collectively, the O-line allowed only one sack, and helped Detroit's ground game record 4.8 yards per carry against a good Chicago defense.

The only blemish was Tyrell Crosby getting called for two holding penalties -- one of which was negated after the Bears were called for a defensive holding on the same play.

Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell has been on the record saying that he wants to implement more of a balanced offensive attack in 2020.

And solid offensive line play -- as was displayed in Week 1 -- is one major step toward achieving that on a consistent basis.

Doghouse

Jamie Collins

He's played just one game with the Lions, and he's already been "Lionized."

The veteran linebacker -- and one of Detroit general manager Bob Quinn's prized offseason acquisitions -- was ejected in the second quarter Sunday for making illegal contact with a referee.

He lowered his helmet into the ref, as he attempted to convey what Bears running back David Montgomery had done on the previous play.

Sure, Collins was just trying to display that Montgomery was lowering his helmet as he finished his run.

However, Collins should have known better than to do the same exact thing to the official. Because by doing so, he made unnecessary contact with the official -- which is deemed to be an ejectable offense in the NFL rulebook.

The official was simply doing his job, and made the right call.

Collins, meanwhile, made a boneheaded decision, and by being forced out of the game early, hurt the team's linebackers group, which badly could've used his presence in the fourth quarter as the Bears made their comeback.

D'Andre Swift

It's tough to put Swift, Detroit's 2020 second-round pick, in the "Doghouse" after only one game. However, he did drop a pass with six seconds to play that would've resulted in the game-winning score for Stafford & Co.

It's a tough pill to swallow for the rookie running back. But, it's one he'll have to digest quickly, as the Lions get ready to face another NFC North divisional foe in Week 2 in the Green Bay Packers.

