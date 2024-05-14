Lions' 2024 Schedule Tracker, Leaks, Rumors
The Detroit Lions are rumored to be appearing in several primetime games this upcoming NFL season.
After a successful 2023 campaign, the organization has started to make significant financial commitments to players that are considered foundational roster pieces.
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell and Jared Goff have each earned hefty raises after showcasing what the organization has embodied the past three seasons.
Head coach Dan Campbell is among the most aggressive NFL head coaches, leading an offense that has become quite prolific.
Along with general manager Brad Holmes, the duo has become popular to interview by the national media, based on the tandem's outgoing and energetic outlook on the team and football. Expectations for the organization are at an all-time high.
Each year, the most popular games on the Lions' schedule are the season-opener, the home-opener and Detroit's annual Thanksgiving matchup.
Other anticipated matchups include contests with the Cowboys, the 49ers, the Rams and the Texans.
Follow along with All Lions, as we track all the leaks, rumors and reported games on the Lions' 2024 schedule.
2:43 p.m. -- A full version of the Lions' schedule has been leaked, with a total of five primetime games on the schedule. Among the newly reported additions are a primetime showdown at Houston in Week 10 and a return to Dallas in Week 6.
1:17 p.m. -- The Lions' Thanksgiving matchup with the Chicago Bears has been reported by multiple outlets.
12:47 p.m. -- A leak revealed that the Lions are expected to play at Arizona in Week 3.
12:15 p.m. -- The Lions will not be playing on Christmas Day. Leaks have emerged that the two games on Christmas will feature Kansas City at Pittsburgh and Baltimore at Houston.
10:36 a.m. -- An additional leak has revealed that the Lions are scheduled to play at Green Bay in Week 9.
9:41 a.m. -- Per @LionsRoyalty on X, the Lions are rumored to square off with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17 on Monday Night Football.
6:09 p.m. -- Several more rumored matchups have surfaced. Most notably, the Lions are rumored to be taking on the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving and are reported to have a nationally televised matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football the following week.
6:04 p.m. -- More Lions schedule rumors have floated in. Tampa Bay is a rumored opponent for Week 2, while the Lions are rumored to also be ending the season against Minnesota for the second straight season.
5:45 p.m. -- Detroit is also rumored to be playing the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 30 on Monday Night Football, via 97.1 The Ticket.
5:35 p.m. -- The Lions are rumored to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football in their season opener.
Detroit Lions 2024 schedule:
Week 1 vs. Los Angeles Rams (SNF) --Rumor
Week 2 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Rumor
Week 3 at Arizona Cardinals -- Rumor
Week 4 vs. Seattle Seahawks (MNF) -- Rumor
Week 5 BYE
Week 6 at Dallas Cowboys -- Rumor
Week 7 at Minnesota Vikings -- Rumor
Week 8 vs. Tennessee Titans -- Rumor
Week 9 at Green Bay Packers -- Rumor
Week 10 at Houston Texans (SNF) -- Rumor
Week 11 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars -- Rumor
Week 12 at Indianapolis Colts -- Rumor
Week 13 vs. Chicago Bears (Thanksgiving)
Week 14 vs. Green Bay Packers (TNF) -- Rumor
Week 15 vs. Buffalo Bills -- Rumor
Week 16 at Chicago Bears -- Rumor
Week 17 at San Francisco 49ers (MNF) -- Rumor
Week 18 vs. Minnesota Vikings -- Rumor
