Lions LB Jack Campbell Looks to Lead, Help Team Get Off to Fast Start
Jack Campbell is embarking upon a pivotal stretch of his young career with the Detroit Lions.
Entering his third season, the 2023 first-round pick isn’t just being asked to hold down his role as a physical, versatile linebacker. He’s been handed the responsibilities of the green dot, which entails relaying defensive calls and essentially serving as the on-field extension of defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.
For Campbell, it’s an honor, but also one he refuses to let change who he is.
“For me, going into my third year, drafted here, same head coach, same defense, everything’s kind of the same,” Campbell told former NFL defensive end Chris Long on a recent episode of the “Green Light Podcast” hosted by Long. “So, it’s kind of nice having some familiarity. And then when he (Dan Campbell) came up and said that (Jack Campbell would handle green dot duties), I was just super excited for the opportunity. But like, I’m not going to put so much pressure on myself to be somebody who I’m not.
“Ever since I got here, I’m going to be the same person that I was when I stepped in the door. So I feel like when he said that to me, I had to remind myself to like I don’t need to be nobody else but myself. That’s what I’ve been trying to do every single day, just be consistent.”
Consistency has been the name of the game for Campbell throughout his football journey.
At Iowa, under longtime head coach Kirk Ferentz, he was taught the important values of steadiness and toughness – two attributes that now define his style of play.
He prides himself on being stout against the run, increasingly dependable in coverage and, most importantly, a reliable teammate.
Those qualities will matter more than ever after Detroit endured a 2024 season marred by injuries on the defensive side of the ball.
From fellow linebacker Alex Anzalone to now-former Lions cornerback Carlton Davis, several key players missed significant periods of time, leaving Campbell to help keep a rotating cast of defenders organized.
He recalled the chaos of that stretch vividly, which, per Campbell, was handled superbly by Lions head man Dan Campbell.
“So, it’d be Tuesday, and we’d get a busload of new guys dropped off,” Campbell said. “And I’ll never forget, we are playing Thanksgiving at home against Green Bay and Dan’s up in the team meeting, saying, ‘This is going to be the most memorable game you’re ever going to play in. Gameplan’s going to be simple. Just go out there and let it rip.’ And (for the) defense, he doesn’t care about anything, just go out there and play hard. For me, thank goodness I didn’t get hurt. But, I was out there looking to my left and my right, and these are guys who just showed up on Tuesday, and I’m like, it’ll be Cover 2, and I’m just telling this guy, ‘Hey, this is your landmark. You’re good. Run and just go get the ball now.’
“And for me, that was another step for me, it just opened my eyes to how much you have to take care of your body. But, at the same time, you just got to play free out there. And that’s where I feel like I’m trying to take the most steps for myself: It’s to continue to just let it rip and take some chances.”
Detroit still was able to pull off 15 wins and an NFC North championship despite the rash of injuries. It’s something Campbell points to as evidence of the team’s resilience and his head coach’s refusal to let excuses creep in.
Now, as one of the Lions’ defensive cornerstones, Campbell is embracing his leadership duties while keeping perspective. He acknowledges mistakes will occur, but stresses that staying steady – never getting too high or too low – is what will allow him and the defense to thrive.
“It’s not going to be perfect,” the third-year linebacker expressed. “There’s going to be days where I fall short and there’s going to be days where it’s really good. But, it’s like how can I just stay steady and consistent.”
That mentality extends beyond the defense.
Campbell has developed a strong relationship with Detroit quarterback Jared Goff, often engaging in post-practice conversations about schemes and tendencies.
Goff, according to Campbell, not only challenges him but also demonstrates a relentless dedication to winning.
“He’ll be able to pull me off to the side after practice and talk me through like how he sees things, which is super beneficial because he doesn’t have to do it,” the Iowa product said of the veteran passer. “But, I feel like he just genuinely loves football. But the end goal, he wants to win the Super Bowl, and that’s the main focus.”
That ultimate goal to win a Super Bowl motivates Campbell as well. The last two seasons have ended in disappointment, with Detroit coming agonizingly close but being unable to seal the deal.
Campbell is committed to ensuring the team’s defense is in position to ultimately get the Lions to the Super Bowl. As he put it, “The last two years, it’s been kind of a tough way to end the season, so we just need to finish.”
Campbell may have more on his plate than ever before. However, his approach remains the same: be himself, be consistent and let everything else fall into place.