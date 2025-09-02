Terrion Arnold: Isaac TeSlaa Can Be 'Elite'
Two of the main storylines to follow through Detroit Lions training camp have been the development of second-year cornerback Terrion Arnold, along with the emergence of rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.
Arnold recently appeared on Jordan Schultz’s “The Schultz Report," and one of the first questions asked to the defensive back was what has impressed Arnold most about the Arkansas product’s game.
While conceding that TeSlaa will need some polishing, Arnold has strong faith in the receiver’s ability to be elite.
“His catch radius is very impressive,” Arnold admitted. “Once he learns and starts to get polished, he is going to be elite.”
Evidently, the Lions have thought similar, with Detroit moving on from veteran receiver Tim Patrick in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars after final roster cuts. Based on how the current roster and depth chart unfold, that likely places TeSlaa as the No. 3 receiver when Detroit’s season starts in Green Bay Sunday.
Another element of the receiver’s game that Arnold praised was very similar to what Penei Sewell said on the “St. Brown Brothers Podcast.”
“Man, I just love how physical he is,” Arnold said. “He comes to practice every day and he really works. When he first got out here, we tried to give him a hard time, and we still try to give him a hard time. But, the guy gets up, he competes.”
Locker Room Fit
One of the most crucial elements for the rookies is their locker room attitude. TeSlaa has been portrayed as a humble player, from his interview with the Lions in the pre-draft process to his phone call with Detroit upon being drafted.
Arnold confirmed that portrayal, calling the Arkansas product quiet but as a player who warms up once people know him. This is a stark contrast from the receiver that fans saw in the endzone doing “The Worm” following a preseason touchdown.
“The thing about him is, even off the field, (he’s) kind of a quiet guy, but once you get to know him, he has a wide-open personality,” Arnold revealed.
As is widely known, the NFL is a cut-and-dry business. It is hard to care about everyone, and Arnold revealed he tries to balance it out by not getting too close with the new players until post-cut day.
With TeSlaa’s high draft selection, and his production during the exhibition season, it became apparent that Arnold did not need to possess that feeling about the preseason standout.
“At the same time, in the NFL, it’s a little hard for me,” Arnold expressed. “Some of the guys that came in, they say ‘You don’t talk to me like you talk to everyone else.’ I told them, ‘In the league, man, you can’t have a big heart like that. I don’t know if you’re going to be here. After training camp, I’ll talk to you, after cut day.’”