Live Blog: Follow Lions' Preseason Matchup With Dolphins
The Detroit Lions are gearing up for their third preseason showdown.
After two days of joint practices with the Miami Dolphins, the Lions will square off against the Dolphins in a preseason tilt that will likely largely feature each team's depth players.
The game will be the latest opportunity for Hendon Hooker to work his way back into the backup quarterback competition. Through two games, Hooker has committed three turnovers and has not led a scoring drive.
Meanwhile, veteran Kyle Allen rebounded from a difficult first showing to lead the offense in an efficient fashion against the Falcons. As a result, the urgency is on Hooker to show that he can bounce back against the Dolphins.
The Lions put plenty of reps on their starters over the previous two joint practices with the Dolphins, and as a result Saturday's game will likely be a depth showcase.
One particular position that is carrying plenty of intrigue is running back. With Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery not likely to see action, the team will likely rely on the likes of Craig Reynolds, Jacob Saylors and Deon Jackson.
Saylors and Jackson are newcomers who joined the team in recent weeks. Both players have impressed the coaching staff early in their tenure.
"Well, we take it as it comes, but they’re no different than anybody else," said Dan Campbell. "We got our eye on those guys. So, we try to develop and evaluate anybody that comes in here and told those guys just that. Certainly, Saylors has been here a few more days than Jackson, but we kind of like those guys.
Saylors is a former UFL standout who had a strong showing in his appearance against the Atlanta Falcons. As a result, he could be earning a longer look against the Dolphins on Saturday.
"I thought what Saylors did the other day was pretty headsy and he’s kind of a crafty back and there’s something to be said about that. Smart guy, understands ball, really got a crash course on what we were doing and really didn’t have any MAs, which is pretty impressive. I’m always impressed with those guys that step right in the door and know what to do, that’s hard and that tells you something. So, you want to get noticed, do that. But yeah, we’re always keeping our eyes open, we’re going to take the best guys for us - roster and the practice squad positions.”
Follow along for live updates all throughout the preseason Lions and Dolphins.
1:39 p.m. -- An illegal formation penalty brings back a long pass from Zach Wilson to Pharoah Brown. The Dolphins are now facing a second-and-12 after the 30-yard gain was erased.
1:28 p.m. -- An illegal forward pass on Kyle Allen forces the Lions' offense to punt. A penalty on the Dolphins during the return pushes their offense back to the 20-yard line with 7:59 remaining in the opening quarter.
1:21 p.m. -- The Lions' defense forces a punt after a near-sack by Zach Cunningham. The Lions take over on their own
1:16 p.m. -- The Lions are forced to punt, but Sione Vaki nearly gets the ball back after forcing a fumble. However, the Dolphins recovered and will take over.
1:11 p.m. -- A big play is called back after Tom Kennedy is whistled for holding.
1:05 p.m. -- The Lions will get the ball first.
12:47 p.m. -- The Lions' top two draft picks in this year's draft, Tyleik Williams and Tate Ratledge, both will not play in Saturday's game.
12:29 p.m. -- The first rep of offensive team drills featured, from left to right, Jamarco Jones, Netane Muti, Kingsley Eguakun, Kayode Awosika and Dan Skipper.
12:23 p.m -- Terrion Arnold is dressed for warmups for today's game, though it's uncertain whether he will play.
12:09 p.m. -- Kyle Allen will start at quarterback for the Lions in today's preseason game.