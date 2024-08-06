All Lions

Live Updates: Lions Day 2 Joint Practice with Giants

Highlights, live updates from Tuesday joint practice at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks to reporters before joint practice against Giants Monday
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks to reporters before joint practice against Giants Monday / John Maakaron, @Lions On SI
In this story:

The Detroit Lions are seeking to build upon their success offensively and improve their play defensively against the New York Giants.

On a hot Monday morning, Dan Campbell's squad went toe-to-toe with the Giants revamped offense and defensive line.

Tensions boiled over on numerous occasions, as the two teams did not back down or avoid skirmishes following competitive reps.

 "I just felt like they were mad," said Burns. "Tensions were flaring. But all in all, it was great work from them. They stepped up to the challenge. We stepped up to the challenge. And it was good competition."

Monday Joint Practice Observations: Jameson Williams Shines, Aggressiveness Ramps Up

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had a certain level of success against Detroit's secondary. Throughout training camp, Detroit's defensive line has stepped up to the plate. Against the Giants offensive line, Detroit's defensive line did not perform as well as expected.

Jones discussed what his assessment was of Detroit's secondary following practice Monday.

"Good. I think they got some good players back there and they can run and do some different things. They did a good job. When you're in a situation like this, in a joint practice, you're more focused on what you're doing as a team and your guysm," said Jones. "You certainly are aware of who you're going against, but it's not a game situation where we're game planning and scouting and looking at that. We're focused on us and what we're doing."

Follow along with Lions On SI, bookmark this page, as we bring you highlights, videos, live updates from the Lions second day of joint practices with the Giants.

Published
John Maakaron

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News