Live Updates: Lions Day 2 Joint Practice with Giants
The Detroit Lions are seeking to build upon their success offensively and improve their play defensively against the New York Giants.
On a hot Monday morning, Dan Campbell's squad went toe-to-toe with the Giants revamped offense and defensive line.
Tensions boiled over on numerous occasions, as the two teams did not back down or avoid skirmishes following competitive reps.
"I just felt like they were mad," said Burns. "Tensions were flaring. But all in all, it was great work from them. They stepped up to the challenge. We stepped up to the challenge. And it was good competition."
Monday Joint Practice Observations: Jameson Williams Shines, Aggressiveness Ramps Up
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had a certain level of success against Detroit's secondary. Throughout training camp, Detroit's defensive line has stepped up to the plate. Against the Giants offensive line, Detroit's defensive line did not perform as well as expected.
Jones discussed what his assessment was of Detroit's secondary following practice Monday.
"Good. I think they got some good players back there and they can run and do some different things. They did a good job. When you're in a situation like this, in a joint practice, you're more focused on what you're doing as a team and your guysm," said Jones. "You certainly are aware of who you're going against, but it's not a game situation where we're game planning and scouting and looking at that. We're focused on us and what we're doing."
