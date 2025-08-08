Live Updates: Lions Top Rookies Playing Against Falcons
The Detroit Lions continue the preseason with a showdown against the Atlanta Falcons in primetime on Friday night.
It will mark the unofficial NFL debuts of each of the Lions' top two draft picks. After hinting that both Tyleik Williams and Tate Ratledge could play against the Atlanta Falcons, the team's radio broadcast confirmed that both will start.
Williams will get some action at defensive tackle, while Ratledge is expected to start at right guard. Both players sat out of the Hall of Fame Game and are expected to be significant contributors when the regular season begins in September.
Detroit isn't expected to play many other starters, as has been the case throughout Dan Campbell's tenure as head coach in the preseason. It's unclear how long both Williams and Ratledge will play, but both are expected to get their first taste of NFL action.
All eyes will also be on Hendon Hooker, who is making his first start of the preseason after playing the second half of the team's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. In that game, the Lions' offense as a whole struggled, amassing just seven points and three second-half first downs.
In last week's game, Hooker was 3-of-6 for 18 yards and an interception in his two quarters of action. Kyle Allen, who is Hooker's competition for the backup spot and started last week, was 9-of-14 for 91 yards and two interceptions.
Fifth-year coach Dan Campbell explained that Hooker has continued to grow throughout the offseason, and praised the young quarterback's decision making at the line of scrimmage in the preseason opener.
“Well, he’s better than he was in the spring as far as getting the plays in, getting them out, running the offense, seeing the coverage, getting the checks, things of that nature," Campbell said. "He has been better with that. And so, there’s these things - I told you the other day in the game, he got us to a couple plays that I was like, ‘OK, that’s good to see, that’s growth.’ But yet, there’s still a couple things, communication error here or there, couple of the throws here you want to be more accurate."
Follow along all throughout Friday's game for live updates, scoring plays and highlights.
7:11 p.m. -- The Falcons turn the ball over on downs on their first series. Al-Quadin Muhammad recorded a sack and Zach Cunningham had a big tackle for loss on third-and-short to help force the turnover. Detroit takes over on its own 38-yard line with 11:45 remaining.
7:05 p.m. -- The Lions kick off to the Falcons and commit an illegal formation penalty resulting in Atlanta getting the ball at its own 40-yard line to start the drive.
6:58 p.m. -- Offensive tackle Justin Herron was photographed leaving the field with an aircast on his right arm after suffering an injury in pregame warmups.
6:50 p.m. -- Dan Campbell said during his pregame radio interview that veteran Trystan Colon will get the start at center after Kingsley Eguakun started in the spot last week.
6:47 p.m. -- Multiple reports state that new Lions offensive tackle Justin Herron suffered an injury during pregame warmups. It is unclear whether he will play or what the severity of the injury is.
6:30 p.m. -- Running back Sione Vaki did not take the field with the team for pregame warmups, indicating he may not be in action for the Lions after missing practice Wednesday.