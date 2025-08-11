Live Updates: Lions Training Camp Week 4 Monday Practice
The Detroit Lions have a big week ahead of them as they turn their focus to the third of their four total preseason games.
For the first time this season, the Lions will bring an opponent to Allen Park for a pair of joint practices. After practicing as a team on Monday, the Lions will have a day off Tuesday before the Miami Dolphins come to town for joint practices Wednesday and Thursday.
Under Dan Campbell, the Lions have traditionally made a conscious effort to conduct joint practices with an opponent in the preseason. By doing so, the team can give its starters quality training camp reps against starters from another team in a situation that, while controlled by coaches, is largely unpredictable.
In past years, Campbell has devoted a significant number of joint practice reps to his starters and elected to not play them in the actual preseason game.
In this case, the Lions and Dolphins will officially meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at Ford Field, but it's unlikely that starters will play for Detroit based on the precedent that Campbell has set throughout his tenure.
The Dolphins will be a good test for the Lions, as they possess a significant amount of skill position talent that will test Detroit's defense. To this point in camp, the Lions' defense has largely been ahead of the offense. However, Miami's array of talented wide receivers and running backs will give the Lions' secondary a strong challenge.
Miami has just completed a round of joint practices against one of the Lions' division rivals, as the Chicago Bears led by former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson just squard off with Mike McDaniel's team last week.
At this point, it's unclear if Hill will participate in the joint practices as he is reportedly dealing with an oblique injury. Fellow wide receiver Jayden Waddle's status for Wednesday and Thursday is also up in the air, as he reportedly suffered an injury in joint practices against the Bears.
The Lions will conduct a single joint practice against the Houston Texans next week as well, giving them two quality AFC opponents to compete against ahead of the regular season.
Detroit earned its first preseason win of the 2025 season with a victory over the Atlanta Falcons, though the game was suspended in the fourth quarter after the injury to Morice Norris. In the game, the Lions saw three players suffer injuries that have sent them to injured reserve in Justin Herron, Kenny Yeboah and Colby Sorsdal.
Follow along all throughout Monday's practice for live updates and highlights.