Lions Updated Roster Bubble: Offense
In the first preseason game of the 2025 season, the Detroit Lions' roster picture became a little more clear.
Detroit allowed its depth players to make statements in Thursday's game, and some players took the opportunity and produced while others struggled. As a result, the coaching staff now has tape it can use to evaluate who will break camp with the team in late-August.
In Thursday's 34-7 loss, the effort wasn't astounding by any shape or form. However, the Lions gained clarity at a number of key positions on the offensive side of the ball.
Here's an updated look at who may be on the Lions' roster bubble after the team's preseason opener.
Quarterback
Kyle Allen
Neither of the team's backup quarterback options were particularly exciting in Thursday's game, and as such the race is still wide open. However, Detroit will likely carry two quarterbacks and right now the bet is that they'll continue to count on Hooker's potential and development.
Allen still has time to assert himself as the better option, and he was the only quarterback to lead a scoring drive in Thursday's game. However, he also threw two interceptions, and Hooker was a player the Lions drafted and have invested in.
Running back
Jabari Small
Jacob Saylors
Kye Robichaux
The Lions' running back room may be already set with Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds and Sione Vaki. With Vaki and Robichaux out, Reynolds shouldered more work than what was expected in the preseason opener.
Robichaux has been dealing with an injury, which likely led to the signing of Saylors and hurts his chances of making the roster. Saylors is intriguing as a former UFL top rusher, while Small showed some promise in his chances to tote the ball on Thursday.
However, with Gibbs and Montgomery being so dynamic, Reynolds being a seasoned vet and Vaki having the benefit of continued development, it will be difficult for one of the bubble players to usurp them on the roster.
Wide receiver
Jackson Meeks
Tom Kennedy
Ronnie Bell
Malik Taylor
Jakobie Keeney-James
A week ago, Dominic Lovett may have been on this list. However, he has special teams value, and his nine targets seem to be a sign that the team wants to find a spot for him and get him opportunities. As a result, I currently believe he's a safe bet to make the team.
Kennedy is a player who would likely stick around on Detroit's practice suad, as he is trusted by the coaching staff and spent some time on the active roster last season. Meeks and Keeney-James are both interesting free agents, but Keeney-James muffed a punt and Meeks had just one catch in Thursday's game.
Bell and Taylor are both still relatively young and have upside, but neither has popped enough in camp to think they could be close to earning a spot.
Tight end
Shane Zylstra
Kenny Yeboah
Zach Horton
Essentially, there are three players on the bubble competing for one spot, and it's hard to say who has the upper hand right now. Horton brings value as a traditional fullback, while Zylstra has the benefit of having been in Detroit's offensive system in years past.
These three players will have the rest of preseason to sort themselves out, and how the Lions plan to be schematically could be a deciding factor. If Detroit wants to run plenty of stuff with a fullback, then Horton is a logical choice. However, Yeboah and Zylstra have experience and versatility that could give the Lions more options in the passing game.
Offensive line
Kingsley Eguakun
Trystan Colon
Jamarco Jones
Colby Sorsdal
Michael Niese
Mason Miller
Justin Herron
Detroit's final three preseason games will be important for the array of depth linemen fighting for spots. With the starting five offensive linemen all but set, the challenge will now be for this cluster of bubble players to carve out roles.
Dan Skipper is the leading candidate for the swing tackle position once again, and he's been the guy filling in for Taylor Decker in the veteran's absence. He's another reliable player who can step up in a pinch, and should be safe as a result.
Colon and Jones are two experienced players who have value, while Eguakun is an intriguing member of the team's 2024 UDFA class. Sorsdal is facing an important trio of weeks, as he appears to be firmly on the fringes of the roster.
Herron was signed by the team on Saturday and will face an uphill battle in cracking the roster, but if he acclimates quickly he will be a player to watch.