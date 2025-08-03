Lions Veteran Offensive Lineman Returns, Injury Updates
The Detroit Lions will get a key piece of their offensive line back in the mix for individual drills
Veteran left tackle Taylor Decker, who has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list after an offseason surgery, is expected to return to practice in a limited capacity.
Dan Campbell said at the start of camp that after the Hall of Fame Game was a desired return date, and he's ready to take his next steps towards getting back in action.
"He will be out there individual, group," Campbell said. "Don't see him doing any team right now, but he'll be back out and moving around."
On the flip side, the Lions will be without offensive lineman Dan Skipper, who suffered a low-ankle injury in Thursday's game. With Skipper out and Decker not doing team drills, the Lions could have opportunities for Jamarco Jones, Justin Herron or Giovanni Manu as a first-team offensive tackle.
"He'll probably be down for about a week. Got his ankle a little bit," Campbell explained. "Shouldn't be long-term, but he's gonna need to lay off of it for a bit here."
Campbell also noted that Terrion Arnold is dealing with a low-grade hamstring injury. He won't participate in Sunday's practice, but is expected to be back by the middle of the week.
"He'll be down for a little bit. It's not a major hamstring," Campbell noted. "This is a low grade, but we're trying to be smart with it and we're hoping to have him back by the middle of the week."
Also not practicing will be tight end Kenny Yeboah, who is out for personal reasons and expected to return Monday.