'It'll Probably Bother Me Forever': Locker Room Buzz After Lions' Loss
Here is a collection of quotes from Detroit Lions players and coaches following their Divisional Round loss to the Washington Commanders Saturday.
On whether the loss hurts more because the team was the No. 1 seed:
No. It just hurts to lose, man, and I don’t care if you’re the seven seed, six seed, five seed, one seed because I’ve lost at all of them damn near and it stings, and it hurts. So, that hurts.”
On the message from Dan Campbell after the game:
“I can’t remember, nothing that he hadn’t said to you guys, or that I hadn’t just said. Just a little bit numb and this is the one Dan says, how I’m feeling, ‘Just a little bit numb.’ Yeah, trying to process it and it sucks, and again I’m so painfully disappointed and sorry to our fans. It sucks – this is as tough as it gets and again – I know I’m rambling and repeating myself – but it’s hard.”
On what Dan Campbell told the team after the game:
“He said, ‘They played better than us.’ That’s pretty much it. We’re gonna talk more (Sunday) about it, and yeah, we’ve just got to take it on the chin.”
On how tough it is to assess the success of the season after a surprising playoff loss:
“When you get in the playoffs, none of that even matters. None of that. It’s one and done. So, there’s stuff to be proud of, but we came up short of our goal. One team’s gonna be happy at the end of the year, and it’s not us.”
On if the loss is a reminder of how hard it is to get to the Super Bowl:
"Yeah, and that's why when you get one game away, like last year, it's tough. This year, it's just like, it almost seemed like it didn't go our way and we didn't necessarily deserve it. So you're just kind of numb too it, at least I am. To get this far should be the expectation going forward. Hopefully there are learned lessons along the way."
On how long the loss will bother him:
“It’ll probably bother me forever, honestly. You never know what could’ve been. You never know when your opportunities are gonna come, and you can’t take those opportunities for granted. I’m walking up here in the locker room and you can hear them cheer. We just have to sit here and listen to it. Credit to them, they outplayed us. It’s probably gonna bother me forever.”
On what words of encouragement he would offer Jared Goff:
“I will ride with Jared Goff til the day I die. Any aspect of life, football, no matter what it is. One of the most stand-up players, leaders, you name it. And I’ll always have his back.”
On how he evaluates the season after coming up short of the Super Bowl:
“You want the wins, you want the Super Bowl rings. Unfortunately it didn’t go to our plan. You’re gonna get hit with some adversity in your life. I feel like it matters how you bounce back. This season was great up to now. It stings losing now, and it’s gonna sting until we get back next year and we turn this around.”
On what it means to him for the Lions to trust him in a starting role in the postseason:
“It’s big. People believe in me here, I was a sixth-round pick so I try to play with an edge as much as I can. I don’t take that lightly that this organization, these coaches, my teammates, they all believe in me to play. I had to go execute today, and I try to do that to the best of my ability.”
On what the team meant to him:
“Not really sure I have the words for it. Special group. But now it just f*****g sucks.”
On the Commanders' success on fourth down and possessing the ball:
“Their game plan and recipe all year has been to control the ball. The turnovers, there’s a multitude of reasons. It’s not like Jared went out there and made five bad throws or whatever it was. Obviously, we’re not gonna put all this on one person, right, wrong or indifferent. That’s not how this game works, it’s a team game. But at the end of the day, it sucks.”
On how he views the season after Saturday's loss:
“Yeah, it’s unfortunate that you play 17 games, we secured the one seed, took it up until the last week. Competitive division all year, and then it just sucks. We secured home field advantage the entire time. It’s not like we were overlooking this game to get to the NFC Championship. They outplayed us tonight. Proud of the team, proud of the way we competed.”
On whether he believes the success in the organization is sustainable:
“Yeah, I think the building blocks on which this organization’s been built on, which is the grit and toughness, definitely. But the blocks are here, it’s unfortunate that the entire team won’t be back, that’s just the nature of the NFL. Guys will move on, maybe a coach or two. So we’ll see what next year has in store. Just proud of the team tonight. Again, just disappointed, but proud at the same time.”