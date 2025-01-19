Everything Jared Goff Said After Lions' Loss to Commanders
Here is everything Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff said after his team lost 45-31 to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.
On the emotions that he is feeling:
“Yeah, not really. Unfortunate – obviously, sucks. Worst part of this job and you hate it when you feel like you let guys down and you want to win these type of games at home and yeah – it’s hard to answer that right now, I’m sorry. Just hard to put in words.”
On Head Coach Dan Campbell taking the blame for the loss today:
“Yeah, he’s our rock man, he is and he shouldn’t do that, but that’s who he is, and we feed off his emotion, his energy, and he believes in us and he loves us and he cares for us. He puts everything he has in it for us as well, and yeah, we’re extremely disappointed in ourselves as well. That’s a good team, that is a good team, but had we played our best, maybe it’s a different outcome – I don’t know, but you’d like to think so. But, you do have to tip your cap in a lot of ways to what they did. It’s unfortunate to do that – it’s hard to do that considering how good we feel like our team is, but you do have to. It’s a humbling game, it’s a humbling sport, and we were on the top of the world after that Minnesota game. It’s hard standing here right now and trying to process it all.”
On what went wrong today to lead to a loss:
“Just crap man – I wish I had an answer for you, it just sucks. Yeah, I wish I played a little bit better, wish I could have taken care of the ball a little bit better. Obviously, the pick-6 is really the one I’d really like back – that was just a poor decision by me. The other ones were just sometimes part of the game, but yeah it’s on me. I got to take care of it better and certainly would have given ourselves a better chance to win had I done that.”
On the fumble in the first quarter leading to a Commanders’ score:
“Of course yeah, any points. I think yeah – that’s what I’m beating myself up a lot about, is all three of them turned into points. You know, not the pick-6 – the fumble was in field goal range and then the one at the end of the half. But, yeah, it sucks. I don’t have great answers for you. I’m disappointed – wish I could have played better, wish we all could have played better and found a way to win.”
On his message to the fans:
“Yeah, they’re going to be disappointed, as are we. I appreciate them standing behind us all year and they should feel disappointed as much as we are.”
On if things felt off at any point during the game:
“Yeah, sure, but there’s been plenty of games that we felt that way where we came back. I thought when we made it 31-28, it was a brand new ball game at that point and we just kind of let it slip away. Again, we let it kind of get away from us during the first half, come back, kind of fight back – get a stop on defense, we score and yeah, we were down three points. You’d like to think that was kind of our turning point and again, we let it slip away. Again, I can be self-critical and critical of us, and yeah we had a lot of crap that we did out there. But I don’t want it to sound like we didn’t just play a good team. They came out and they beat us and they played well and we didn’t, and that’s the bottom line. Again, I know I’m repeating myself at this point, but had I played better, do we win – possibly, and that’s the part that’ll eat me apart for the whole offseason.”
On how he processes the end of the season and resets moving forward:
“I can’t even think about that right now. I’m still kind of processing this and going to have some hard nights coming up, unfortunately. It’s hard – I wish I could give you guys a better answer right now. It’s just disappointing, it’s hard, we had everything we wanted – home-field advantage, fans were incredible – unfortunately, we just let it slip out of our hands.”
On what the continuous support from his teammates means to him:
“Yeah, a ton, those guys are my guys, and I love them and I would do anything for them, and I appreciate them. Yeah, but I know we’re all disappointed.”
On what stood out from the message Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell gave to the team after the game:
“I can’t remember, nothing that he hadn’t said to you guys, or that I hadn’t just said. Just a little bit numb and this is the one Dan says, how I’m feeling, ‘Just a little bit numb.’ Yeah, trying to process it and it sucks, and again I’m so painfully disappointed and sorry to our fans. It sucks – this is as tough as it gets and again – I know I’m rambling and repeating myself – but it’s hard.”