Grades: Turnovers Plague Offense, Daniels Dominates Defense
The Detroit Lions' 2024 season came to a disappointing end in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Five turnovers doomed the group, and the Washington Commanders were able to steal a 45-31 win at Ford Field.
Here are grades for each position group based on performance in Saturday's game.
Quarterbacks: D
Jared Goff committed four turnovers on Saturday, including three in Washington territory. It was an inopportune poor performance for the veteran who is known for his ability to steady the ship for Detroit's potent offense.
Goff's first mistake was a fumble deep in Commanders' territory, where he held the ball for too long and was strip-sacked by Dorace Armstrong. He would later throw a crushing pick-six to Quan Martin, and he took a big hit at the end of the play that forced him to miss a series.
Upon returning, Goff threw an interception in the end zone intended for Jameson Williams to end the second quarter. Though he would lead two scoring drives after the half, his final pass of the season was his third pick of the game.
On a night where the Commanders' offense was giving Detroit all sorts of fits, the onus fell on the offense to continue to keep the opponent at bay. Goff was unable to do that, as the turnovers created plenty of issues.
Running backs: A
Jahmyr Gibbs was superb Saturday. He notched 175 all-purpose yards, including 105 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. The second-year running back made several explosive plays, particularly in the first half.
Gibbs was also able to contribute as a receiver, notching six catches for 70 yards including a 23-yard catch that helped set up his first touchdown.
David Montgomery returned to action after a three-game absence, but with Gibbs on a roll he had a quiet night. On seven carries, Montgomery notched 28 yards. He also added a 20-yard completion on a toss play where he shoveled the ball to Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Wide receivers: B
Amon-Ra St. Brown paced the passing attack with eight catches for 137 yards, including an impressive grab up the sideline in which he fought through a defensive hold.
Jameson Williams had just one catch for 19 yards on four targets, but did provide an electrifying 61-yard touchdown run on an end-around in the second quarter. He also made a mistake late in the game, as he threw an interception with the team down 10 early in the fourth quarter.
Tim Patrick provided a 22-yard catch, while Kalif Raymond had three catches for 37 yards. Raymond nearly scored on a screen pass, going 15 yards to set up a touchdown to Sam LaPorta.
Tight ends: B
Sam LaPorta had a big touchdown catch in the second quarter, which helped the Lions retake the lead at the time. It was a thrilling one-handed grab in the end zone.
The Iowa product hauled in six passes for 51 yards in Saturday's game, serving as a chain mover for the Lions' offense. Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra did not have any targets but were utilized plenty in Detroit's efforts to run the ball in different packages.
Offensive line: C
Without Kevin Zeitler, the Lions turned to rookie Christian Mahogany to start at right guard. Mahogany had a solid day, though the Commanders' defensive line was able to cause havoc for Goff and company.
Graham Glasgow was beat by Dorance Armstrong for the sack that led to a fumble, and Goff was forced to move around in the pocket on multiple occaiosns due to various pressures up front. Armstrong had two sacks, with the other one coming late in the fourth quarter.
Defensive line: C
Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels posed a strong challenge to the Lions' offense with his mobility, and the Lions struggled to contain him. He took just two hits as a passer, with Josh Paschal and Levi Onwuzurike each getting one apiece.
While the Lions were able to mostly contain the run game, there were some issues that were glaring. Brian Robinson averaged five yards per carry on Saturday, and the Lions' defense was gashed by Austin Ekeler on a big fourth quarter run that helped the Commanders ice the game.
Detroit did not record a sack, but Za'Darius Smith nearly had an interception when he stepped in front of and deflected a screen pass.
Linebackers: C-
The Lions' linebacking tandem of Alex Anzalone and Jack Campbell both had big days statistically, as they combined for 27 total tackles. Campbell recorded a game-high 14, while Anzalone added 13 and two tackles for loss.
Of Anzalone's 13 stops, 12 were of the solo variety. Both players played heavy roles within the defense, and the Lions utilized Brian Branch and Ifeatu Melifonwu in unique packages throughout the night.
Secondary: C
Detroit's secondary took a huge hit early in the game when Amik Robertson left with injury. He will have surgery on Sunday and is expected to have a six-to-eight week recovery. With him out, the Lions turned to Kindle Vildor opposite Terrion Arnold.
Poor tackling was a theme in the first half, as Terry McLaurin turned a screen pass into a 58-yard touchdown. Kerby Joseph was whistled for pass interference in the end zone and was also beat for a long completion by Dyami Brown.
Brian Branch had a solid game despite battling some bumps and bruises. He finished with 11 tackles, including two for loss. When Branch and Ifeatu Melifonwu were both dealing with injuries, undrafted rookie Morice Norris entered the game and recorded three tackles.
Special teams: B
Jake Bates connected on all of his extra points and his only field goal attempt. He also hit a nearly perfect onside kick that Jalen Reeves-Maybin got a hand on, but the Lions were ultimately unable to recover.
Detroit did have some questionable return decisions, as Kalif Raymond and Craig Reynolds both put the Lions in less than ideal starting field position by electing to return deep kickoffs.
Coaching: D
Ultimately, the Lions were not adequately prepared to play against the Commanders on Saturday night. Earning the division title and bye week were important to Detroit, but the team had uncharacteristic turnover issues that limited their ability to sustain momentum.
Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson did have a creative play with Montgomery's shovel pass to St. Brown, but the decision to have Jameson Williams throw a pass in the fourth quarter with the team down 10 backfired horrendously.
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn dialed up plenty of blitzes, and Jayden Daniels picked them apart. Though the Lions did make some adjustments, the Commanders never lost their rhythm on offense.
Additionally, the decision to not call timeout with 12 players on the field on a crucial fourth-quarter fourth down is an inexcusable mistake. The penalty gifted the Commanders a free first down inside the Lions' 5-yard line.
What was an excellent regular season for the Lions will ultimately be remembered for one of the most disappointing losses in recent memory for the organization. The struggles of the coaching staff to prepare the team hurt the group, and they were simply out-coached in Saturday's game.