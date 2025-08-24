What They're Saying: It's Waiting Game For Lions' Bubble Players
Here is a collection of quotes from Detroit Lions players and coaches following their 26-7 loss to the Houston Texans.
HC Dan Campbell
On his feels ahead of the start of the regular season:
“What do I not like? Thank God it’s here, almost. It’s time, it’s time to get ready for the season and this opener, get ready to go to Lambeau. I like where our team’s at. There again, we just finished basically six weeks, five weeks of true work on the grass. We’ve gotten better and better every week on both sides of the ball. I feel like we’ve really progressed. We’ve gotten two different looks from other teams, too, Miami and Houston this week. We’ve got a variety of work. I think we’ve tested each other, I think we’ve grown from it, and I think we’re gonna be ready to go. I’m fired up right now. We’re gonna be good.”
QB Hendon Hooker
On if he felt like he improved each game in the preseason:
"I did improve each game. That second game was probably the worst ball-handling I had in my career, which isn't me. I felt like I capitalized on the things that I needed to work on game after game, and then every day at practice I showed up."
On if he feels like he's earned a roster spot:
"From the work that I've put in and what I've put on tape in practice and a couple of plays in games, I've showcased some good things. I have some things to still work on like I've said before, but I've made a strong stance."
RB Craig Reynolds
On how he feels he improved over the course of training camp:
"Just trying to hone in on my craft, special teams and on offense. The little things, the details. Coach Choice is tough on us. And then, also, just competing with Jahmyr, David, Sione and Deon, man. We push each other every day. We just try to hone in on the details, that's the biggest thing, and take it one step at a time. I wouldn't be here without those guys holding me accountable. The O-line blocking their tails off, it's really a group effort."
RB Deon Jackson
On what the next few days ahead of roster cuts looks like for him:
"Just looking to see what happens. I'm leaving it up to God. I got here last week, so I played the season in the UFL. Just getting back into camp and just being able to get some NFL instruction and get back in the building and learn a lot. These next few days, wait around and see what happens. I feel like I did everything I was supposed to do, I did my job. So just leaving it up to God, like I said."
WR Isaac TeSlaa
On his touchdown celebration last week against the Miami Dolphins:
"We had a meeting with the referees a day or two before that game (against Miami), and obviously they're cracking down on all the guns and stuff. We asked about a bow and arrow celebration. They said as long as they could deem it like a Cupid's arrow, then it's fine. That's where the Cupid's arrow came from.
CB Nick Whiteside
On if his time with the Lions has given him more confidence as a player:
"I always had the confidence. I just think that last year, my second year in the league, was just me getting in my own head. I feel like now, going through the XFL and getting back here and actually making plays against big time NFL athletes throughout the course of training camp, it just lets me know that I can play ball at the highest level. I can compete, and I feel like I can be dominant when it's my time. Just gonna continue working and getting better."