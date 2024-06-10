Lions Owner Sheila Hamp Named Michiganian of the Year
Detroit Lions principal owner Sheila Hamp deserves a significant amount of credit for the Lions quick turnaround.
After taking over in June of 2020, Detroit's owner has worked diligently to revamp the culture of the organization, both on and off the field.
Hamp was recently honored and included among the 10 individuals named "Michiganians of the Year".
“I think of myself as a steward of the Lions,” said Hamp, via The Detroit News. “The team belongs to the city of Detroit, and Detroit is a football town, for sure. If we could actually put together a winning organization for our fans, for the city, it would really be something. And you know, that’s turned out to be the case.”
Lions head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have credited the popular owner for giving them each and every resource possible in order to build a consistent playoff contender and a Super Bowl caliber roster.
“I’m just telling you, I’m just freakin’ telling you — I’ve been around as a player and a coach in this league,” Campbell told the locker room at the end of the 2023 NFL season. “We’ve got the best owner. Everything you could possibly need, every resource. She thinks about you guys all the time, man. She knows everything about you, she’s rock solid and as good as they come. She’s competitive. And, boy, she loves to win.”
