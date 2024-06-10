All Lions

Lions Owner Sheila Hamp Named Michiganian of the Year

Sheila Hamp feels like the 'steward' of the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions owner Sheila Hamp
Detroit Lions owner Sheila Hamp / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK
Detroit Lions principal owner Sheila Hamp deserves a significant amount of credit for the Lions quick turnaround.

After taking over in June of 2020, Detroit's owner has worked diligently to revamp the culture of the organization, both on and off the field.

Hamp was recently honored and included among the 10 individuals named "Michiganians of the Year".

“I think of myself as a steward of the Lions,” said Hamp, via The Detroit News. “The team belongs to the city of Detroit, and Detroit is a football town, for sure. If we could actually put together a winning organization for our fans, for the city, it would really be something. And you know, that’s turned out to be the case.”

Lions head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have credited the popular owner for giving them each and every resource possible in order to build a consistent playoff contender and a Super Bowl caliber roster.

“I’m just telling you, I’m just freakin’ telling you — I’ve been around as a player and a coach in this league,” Campbell told the locker room at the end of the 2023 NFL season. “We’ve got the best owner. Everything you could possibly need, every resource. She thinks about you guys all the time, man. She knows everything about you, she’s rock solid and as good as they come. She’s competitive. And, boy, she loves to win.”

John Maakaron

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

