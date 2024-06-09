Best Lions Fantasy Options for 2024 Season
The Detroit Lions have one of the league's most explosive offense.
As the team returns a great deal of its firepower from a year ago, many players will be viewed as high priorities in fantasy football leagues.
Here are five players expected to be top fantasy football performers for Detroit in 2024, as well as two names to keep an eye on throughout the offseason.
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
St. Brown was one of the most productive players regardless of position in the entire league last year. He surpassed 1,500 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. With his work ethic and the fact that he's improved statistically in every season, it's hard to see the USC product not having a monster year.
He looked excellent at OTAs and is firmly Jared Goff's number one target. As long as St. Brown remains healthy, he'll be a threat to exceed last year's production totals. With a hefty contract extension, the wideout has become a premier player in the NFL.
RB Jahmyr Gibbs
The Lions seem to have interesting plans for Gibbs. Running backs coach Scottie Montgomery hinted that Gibbs could see more time as a receiver running short and intermediate routes, which would be tough to cover for opposing defenses.
In PPR (points-per-reception) leagues, Gibbs would become even more dangerous if he's able to improve as a receiver. He had 52 catches last year, which is a decent total, but most of his targets were on checkdowns.
The Alabama product is shifty in the open field and can turn short gains into long ones with one move, but the key to him being even more useful will be his added receiving responsibilities.
TE Sam LaPorta
Much like St. Brown, LaPorta had a super productive season working as Goff's security blanket. The Lions were wise to select LaPorta in the second round of last year's Draft, as he wound up having a historic rookie campaign.
Now, LaPorta could stand to get even more targets in 2024. The Lions have questions about how their receiving corps depth chart will shake out. With this uncertainty, there could be more passes coming in the direction of the Iowa product.
RB David Montgomery
Gibbs gets plenty of hype, and deservedly so, but Montgomery will still be a big part of the Lions' offense in 2024. He has little trouble getting the tough yards and can handle a heavy workload of carries.
Additionally, he'll likely get many of the red zone carries, which he will convert into scores. Montgomery had 13 rushing scores a year ago, and will get many opportunities in 2024 as the Lions continue to base their identity around the ground game.
QB Jared Goff
With all the weapons around him, Goff should have a strong output in fantasy football for the 2024 campaign. He ranked 11th amongst quarterbacks in fantasy points per game, a number that could certainly improve.
Goff's fantasy point average was his highest since 2019, when he had his best year with the Rams. Detroit returns many of its play-makers and has a strong case to be just as successful on offense.
While the Lions' identity will always be centered around the run, Goff still ranked in the top-five in many statistical categories. Because of this, he'd be a strong fantasy investment.
Others to watch
WR Jameson Williams
Williams has the speed to be a game-changer for the Lions in 2024. He'll need to be more consistent, but there's plenty to like about his potential impact. This could be a big year for the Alabama product as he gets to complete a full NFL offseason.
The question with Williams currently as it pertains to fantasy is how much the Lions will target him. Last year, he had two or fewer catches in all but two regular season games. There's room for that number to improve with Josh Reynolds gone, though, and he is more than capable of stepping in.
WR Kalif Raymond
Raymond has been praised by players and coaches alike throughout the offseason workouts. He's caught at least 35 passes in each of his three years with the Lions, and with the uncertainty at the position he could be in for a much bigger role.