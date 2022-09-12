Detroit Lions rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez got his first taste of NFL action against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The young linebacker caught the attention of the coaching staff due to his play all throughout his first NFL training camp and in the preseason.

While it was not a surprise to see Rodriguez earn the starting nod, it still must be pointed out he was selected by the Lions in the sixth round of this year's draft.

“Yeah, we had a good rotation," he said postgame. "Everyone did their part. Coming in, we knew that everyone was going to play a big role. (Kelvin Sheppard) Shep and the coaches preach that. Everybody’s got a role on this team.”

His physicality, strength and athleticism make him a prospect that is going to be developed over time and will yield very positive returns.

While his performance in Week 1 had it's ups and downs, a moment caught on film has now gone viral.

Against center Jason Kelce, Rodriguez was attempting to shed a block and eventually ended up hip-tossing the veteran center to the ground, sending him flying to the ground.

Facing quarterback Jalen Hurts

Hurts was able to have his way against the Lions' defense, as he found open lanes and broke through Lions containment with elusive moves and quick decision-making.

"Yeah, he’s very slick," said Rodriguez. "I played him in college when he was at OU (Oklahoma). He’s very slick and obviously, he’s progressed in the League. He got a couple of runs on us, so we’ve got to fix it. The next day, we’ve got to fix it.”