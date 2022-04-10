NFL Writer Believes QB Malik Willis Can Lead Lions to Playoff Success
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell recently expressed that his team does not necessarily need an elite level, mobile quarterback to have sustained success.
"No, I don't think you need that," Campbell said last week, per Lions beat writer Dave Birkett. "I think that those guys like that are obviously, they're special. And they certainly can give you a better chance. But no, I don't believe you have to have one of those guys to have sustained success."
While the organization believes they can have success with current signal-caller Jared Goff, most pundits believe the veteran quarterback has reached his ceiling.
Could the Lions take a flier with the No. 2 pick in this year's draft?
NFL draft analyst Chad Reuter came out with his latest 2022 mock draft on Friday, and in it, it had the Lions selecting a quarterback at No. 2 and a defensive end at No. 32.
"Detroit could take Travon Walker or Kayvon Thibodeaux with this pick, but Willis is the player who would make the biggest impact on the future of the franchise," Reuter explained. "His playmaking ability and personality will allow him to lead the Lions to a playoff win during his career, something missing from their résumé for the past 30 years."
Recommended Lions Articles
Roundtable: Will Lions Pass on Drafting a Quarterback This Year?
The latest All Lions Roundtable focuses on whether the Detroit Lions will pass on selecting a quarterback in this April's NFL Draft.
List of 2022 NFL Draft Prospects Lions Have Visited With
The Detroit Lions have visited and will visit with several prospects ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL World Reacts to Deleted Adam Schefter Tweet about Dwayne Haskins
NFL World Reacts to Deleted Adam Schefter Tweet About Dwayne Haskins
While many who oppose the Lions selecting a quarterback this year emphasize the vast needs on defense, general manager Brad Holmes has the capability of finding prospects who fit Detroit's scheme and culture in later rounds of the draft.
In 2022, the Lions' defense is set to feature multiple fronts, which represents a slight modification from last year's 3-4 base defense.
Defensive end Drake Jackson out of USC has the versatility to play well and contribute in defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's scheme.
A review of Jackson's collegiate film shows a player with all the tools and skills to play as an outsider linebacker in 3-4 looks or as a 4-3 defensive end.
Reuter writes, "Head coach Dan Campbell spoke at the NFL Scouting Combine about the Lions' defense becoming more multiple in its fronts next year. Jackson can rush the passer and play the run both with his hand down or in a two-point stance, giving him the versatility required for such a scheme change."