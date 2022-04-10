Skip to main content

NFL Writer Believes QB Malik Willis Can Lead Lions to Playoff Success

Are the Detroit Lions patient enough to draft quarterback Malik Willis and sit him for a season behind Jared Goff?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell recently expressed that his team does not necessarily need an elite level, mobile quarterback to have sustained success. 

"No, I don't think you need that," Campbell said last week, per Lions beat writer Dave Birkett. "I think that those guys like that are obviously, they're special. And they certainly can give you a better chance. But no, I don't believe you have to have one of those guys to have sustained success."

While the organization believes they can have success with current signal-caller Jared Goff, most pundits believe the veteran quarterback has reached his ceiling. 

Could the Lions take a flier with the No. 2 pick in this year's draft? 

NFL draft analyst Chad Reuter came out with his latest 2022 mock draft on Friday, and in it, it had the Lions selecting a quarterback at No. 2 and a defensive end at No. 32. 

"Detroit could take Travon Walker or Kayvon Thibodeaux with this pick, but Willis is the player who would make the biggest impact on the future of the franchise," Reuter explained. "His playmaking ability and personality will allow him to lead the Lions to a playoff win during his career, something missing from their résumé for the past 30 years."

willis5
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

corral5

Roundtable: Will Lions Pass on Drafting a Quarterback This Year?

The latest All Lions Roundtable focuses on whether the Detroit Lions will pass on selecting a quarterback in this April's NFL Draft.

1 hour ago
burks5

List of 2022 NFL Draft Prospects Lions Have Visited With

The Detroit Lions have visited and will visit with several prospects ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

4 hours ago
dwayne5

NFL World Reacts to Deleted Adam Schefter Tweet about Dwayne Haskins

NFL World Reacts to Deleted Adam Schefter Tweet About Dwayne Haskins

Apr 9, 2022
willis5

While many who oppose the Lions selecting a quarterback this year emphasize the vast needs on defense, general manager Brad Holmes has the capability of finding prospects who fit Detroit's scheme and culture in later rounds of the draft. 

In 2022, the Lions' defense is set to feature multiple fronts, which represents a slight modification from last year's 3-4 base defense.

Defensive end Drake Jackson out of USC has the versatility to play well and contribute in defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's scheme.

A review of Jackson's collegiate film shows a player with all the tools and skills to play as an outsider linebacker in 3-4 looks or as a 4-3 defensive end.

Reuter writes, "Head coach Dan Campbell spoke at the NFL Scouting Combine about the Lions' defense becoming more multiple in its fronts next year. Jackson can rush the passer and play the run both with his hand down or in a two-point stance, giving him the versatility required for such a scheme change."

corral5
News

Roundtable: Will Lions Pass on Drafting a Quarterback This Year?

By Vito Chirco1 hour ago
burks5
News

List of 2022 NFL Draft Prospects Lions Have Visited With

By Vito Chirco4 hours ago
dwayne5
News

NFL World Reacts to Deleted Adam Schefter Tweet about Dwayne Haskins

By John MaakaronApr 9, 2022
USATSI_17477704_168388382_lowres (1)
News

Safety Will Harris Still Has Undefined Role in Lions' Defense

By Vito ChircoApr 9, 2022
hutchinson5
News

Aidan Hutchinson Is Now Betting Favorite to Be Drafted by Lions

By John MaakaronApr 9, 2022
USATSI_15056949_168388382_lowres
News

4 Late-Round EDGE Prospects for Lions to Target in 2022 Draft

By Daniel KellyApr 9, 2022
walker5
News

Lions Mock Draft Roundup: Travon Walker, Kayvon Thibodeaux Lead the Way

By Vito ChircoApr 8, 2022
USATSI_16743196_168388382_lowres
News

5 Things Trinity Benson Must Improve Upon in 2022

By Daniel KellyApr 8, 2022