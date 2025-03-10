All Lions

Marcus Davenport Lions 2025 Contract Details Revealed

Veteran defensive end has plenty of incentives tied into 2025 Lions contract.

John Maakaron

Lions d-linemen Issac Ukwu, Levi Onwuzurike, LB Mitchell Agude, Marcus Davenport and Aidan Hutchinson walk off the field
Lions d-linemen Issac Ukwu, Levi Onwuzurike, LB Mitchell Agude, Marcus Davenport and Aidan Hutchinson walk off the field / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The initial reaction of Detroit Lions supporters was not all that favorable when it was announced veteran defensive end Marcus Davenport was returning in 2025.

Unfortunately, the former Saints and Vikings defender was again not able to complete an entire NFL season, as he was forced out of action after suffering a triceps injury in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals.

He was only able to appear in two regular-season games in 2024 in his first season in Motown.

Contract details revealed for the 28-year-old indicate general manager Brad Holmes and the team were able to secure his services for a relative bargain. It was reported Davenport's contract was worth up to $4,750,000. In order to receive the full amount, he would have to reach many incentives, indicating he was excelling playing in Kelvin Sheppard's defense.

His $1,650,000 in guaranteed money is comprised of a $300,000 signing bonus and a base salary of $1,350,000.

Davenport has the opportunity to secure up to $850,000 in roster bonuses at a rate of $50,000 per game.

If he is able to meet playing time and sack total incentives, Davenport can secure an additional $2 million this upcoming season. His 2025 cap number is $1,750,000.

While supporters were understandably frustrated, Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have proven they do not simply give up on players. Davenport should be highly motivated to excel this season, as a more lucrative contract would be waiting from either Detroit or another NFL team.

While the skepticism is quite high, Detroit was able to reach an agreement with a defensive end at a very team-friendly rate.

Here's a look at the details of Davenport's contract extension.

2025

Base salary: $1,350,000

Prorated bonus: $300,000

Cap number: $1,750,000

Dead cap: $1,700,000

Per game roster bonus: $850,000 (50,000 per game)

