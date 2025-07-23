Lions DE Wants to Be Left Alone: 'Let Me Just Work'
Detroit Lions defensive end Marcus Davenport has found things do not go his way when he feels comfortable and content.
On Monday, the veteran defensive end was dominant. The defensive line was collapsing the pocket and making life uncomfortable for the offense.
After granting an interview with Detroit Lions OnSI, Davenport quickly downplayed his efforts and even appeared as if he disagreed with this writer's assessment.
"It was a little off today," Davenport said. "I need to get better and more consistent. Beyond that, I'm happy we're all healthy. Not many people went down so it's a blessed day."
A team reporter also joined the interview and gave the same compliments regarding what he has been showcasing on the field during the early part of Lions training camp.
"I probably said it the wrong way. I've been working to daily journal, I've been trying to use supports to bounce ideas off of my life," said Davenport. "It's just more like, I'm trying to be more positive and understand that it never really works well for me when I feel too good. I'm trying to keep my chip."
Davenport credits the Lions staff for putting together a plan with the goal of keeping him healthy all season.
"Shoutout to Jill (Costanza), she's on our strength staff. Shoutout to the coaches and the training room for getting me with her, and we implemented things that were very specific for me," Davenport said. "So, I can say, because of all that they've done, I've been able to put a lot into my body and then shoutout to my family for really encouraging this."
Clearly, the 28-year-old has heard the loud criticisms and had people message him about being injury-prone.
As a result, he wold quite simply prefer not to be talked about at all. Speaking with a larger group of reporters on Tuesday, Davenport revealed how he perceives being in the spotlight and those wondering if he is the answer to bolster the defensive line.
“I don’t really like it when people talk about me anymore, good or bad. Shoot, I’ve got to hold a chip on my shoulder," Davenport said. "And then with every good thing, shoot, the next day people be coming after me anyways. So, if people can leave me alone and let me just work, I’ll be happy.”
With teammates, Davenport is gracious with his time and has developed a great rapport with Ahmed Hassanein and Aidan Huchinson.
After practice, the young rookie was working on pass-rush moves with Davenport.
"It's fun. I really be trying to poke at (Hutchinson). He's way too cool and calm," Davenport said. "So, I try to poke at him. Shoot, sometimes I overcomplicate things and he simplifies it like, 'Hey man, it's just this.' Even sometimes mid-play, I'm trying to talk to him and give him signals, and I'm like, 'Okay, alright.'"
What Lions coaching staff, front office are saying
Despite missing many games his first year in Motown, the Lions are extremely comfortable with bringing him back again to play opposite of Hutchinson.
Dan Campbell was on the Saints coaching staff that eventually made Davenport a first-round pick back in 2018.
“f he does stay healthy, oh yeah he can do it. There’s no question he’s gonna give us everything we’re looking for and then some on the other side of Hutch," said Campbell. "What I know is he’s put everything into coming back, being stronger, being more stable, and doing everything he can to reduce that risk of injury. Look, and injuries happen all the time, but if it does, it does. But I love where he’s at. We’re fired up. I think our defense looks really good there. Again, we’re not in pads, but I like where we’re at day three.”
General manager Brad Holmes even went so far on SiriusXM radio to say Davenport was the perfect person to play at the opposite defensive end position.
“Marcus is the perfect person to have on the other side of Aidan in terms of his ability, how he plays the game, his length, how he can push the pocket," said Holmes. "He’s a good athlete, he’s powerful, he’s stout, all those makings. He has that, he just has had a lot of bad luck on the health front. Hopefully that better luck is on his side. But he looked great in OTAs, he’s looked great out here."