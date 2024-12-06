Martin, Branch Among Lowest PFF-Graded Lions Against Packers
The Detroit Lions knocked off the Green Bay Packers in a valiant effort, with Jake Bates knocking through the game-winning field goal as time expired.
Detroit's offense got key performances from Jared Goff and Tim Patrick, who were the team's two highest-graded players on offense by Pro Football Focus. On the defensive side, linebackers Ezekiel Turner and Jack Campbell paced the effort with strong showings.
On the flip side, safety Brian Branch was among the team's lowest PFF-graded players with a 42.9 overall defensive grade. Defensive tackle Brodric Martin also earned poor marks, as he posted a 43.5 overall grade.
The defense had several new faces as a result of a number of injuries. Both sides of the ball complimented one another nicely, with the defense holding the Packers to just seven points in the first half and the offense leading a late charge after the Packers took the lead.
“Yeah, I mean when in doubt, they’re going to figure it out," said defensive tackle Pat O'Connor. "So, we love when they’re out there doing their thing. (Jared Goff) JG leading the charge, offensive line, everybody, so we love when they’re doing that and we usually – we don’t bat an eye for them. We have the upmost confidence in them, and we never get worried.”
Here are the highest and lowest PFF-graded players from Thursday's game.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- QB Jared Goff – 76.0
- WR Tim Patrick – 73.9
- RG Kevin Zeitler – 72.7
- WR Jameson Williams – 69.7
- LG Graham Glasgow – 69.2
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs – 61.6
- LT Dan Skipper – 58.3
- TE Shane Zylstra – 57.9
- C Frank Ragnow – 56.8
- TE Brock Wright – 51.1
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- LB Ezekiel Turner – 91.8
- LB Jack Campbell – 85.8
- DT Myles Adams – 76.8
- S Kerby Joseph – 71.1
- CB Carlton Davis – 67.8
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- LB Trevor Nowaske – 56.3
- LB David Long Jr. – 54.7
- DT Brodric Martin – 43.5
- S Brian Branch – 42.9
- DT Pat O’Connor – 36.2