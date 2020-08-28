SI.com
Matt Patricia on Matthew Stafford: 'He's Been Awesome'

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has made his transition back to the football field look seamless. 

Recall, Detroit's franchise passer is coming off of two consecutive back injuries. 

Early in training camp, Stafford has displayed just what the coaching staff has become all to familiar with. 

He has regularly zipped passes to receivers, and his deep tosses have been amazingly accurate and thrown perfectly. 

The chemistry has clearly been established with Marvin Jones Jr., Kenny Golladay and T.J. Hockenson.

Now throw into the mix a young and talented wide receiver in Quintez Cephus. 

Detroit's offense under offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell appears ready to carry the organization, at least in the early portion of the 2020 regular season. 

Lions head coach Matt Patricia talked Friday about what he has observed so far from the 12th-year NFL quarterback.  

"Man, he's been awesome," Patricia said during a video conference with Detroit media Friday. "He's dialed in, locked in to the coaching, the teaching, practice, meetings. His leadership has been outstanding. He's fired up every day out there, competing really hard and wants everything to be perfect. You love the drive of everything that he does right now. So, it's been great. It's been unbelievable. And for me, it's been awesome just to watch him take that upon himself to push the team. And from that aspect of it, I couldn't be more appreciative. It's great."

