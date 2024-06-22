'He's Really Advanced': Lions Mekhi Wingo Impressed Coaches
The Detroit Lions coaching staff have heard the comparisons involving rookie Mehki Wingo and Aaron Donald.
General manager Brad Holmes was involved in the scouting process of one of the NFL's best-ever defensive tackles. Donald went on to have a Hall of Fame career with the Los Angeles Rams and became a Super Bowl champion.
Wingo has drawn comparisons to the retired defensive tackle due to his speed, quick hands and versatility.
Throughout the spring, Wingo showcased why the scouting department decided to move up in the sixth-round to draft him at No. 189.
“I don’t want to really compare him, make comparisons because we start thinking that this player should be like that player. The one thing that I’ll say is that he’s an explosive player that understands what his limits are and he also understands what he can use to his advantages," said defensive line coach Terrell Williams. "He’s an explosive guy that has extremely quick hands. He can rush the passer and I believe he’ll be a good run defender for us. I’m excited, where we got him and what he’s been able to do so far, I’m super excited about that player.”
Having players that can line up and execute at multiple positions along the defensive line can become quite the advantage for a defense.
“Inside and outside. That’s simply put because, again, when you have guys that have position flex, it makes it tougher on offenses because they don’t always know where those guys are gonna align. He’s done a good job so far and he’s really advanced for a rookie as far as just understanding how to use his hands and pad level and how to rush and where to rush. I think when you’re a guy like his size, you have to play a certain way and he plays that way. We’ve been excited with his development so far.”
Value of flexibility
The former Tennessee Titans defensive line coach explained to reporters the advantages of pairing up certain players to create seams.
Detroit's defensive linemen have the ability to play at multiple positions and excel, giving Williams plenty of reasons to be excited.
“Sometimes rushing the passer is pairing up certain guys with certain players. If you’ve got a guy that’s a speed guy and he runs up the field, then you need a guy opposite him that can crush the pocket so we don’t create big seams in there," Williams said. "I’ve always liked to put bigger guys on the edges sometimes and put some of the smaller guys inside. It’ll be fun because I do think that we have some flexibility with our personnel and what they’re able to do.”