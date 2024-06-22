DJ Reader Film Review: Lions Getting Top Run Defender
The Detroit Lions added a proven veteran to their defensive line in former Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle DJ Reader.
The eight-year NFL veteran brings a plethora of experience and has performed at a high level for much of his career. Though he doesn't possess eye-popping totals in many statistical categories, opposing teams regularly double-team him and seek out to stop his ability to destruct offensive attacks.
Reader's status for the start of training camp remains in question, as he is still recovering from a late-season quadriceps injury. However, he looks to be a potentially game-changing piece for Detroit's defense in 2024.
Here are three takeaways from watching Reader's film throughout the 2023 season.
Run stuffer
Reader's calling card is his ability to defend the run. Operating from the very interior of the defensive line, he has the skillset to limit opposing run games at a high level.
Detroit's run defense ranked second in the league last year, and promises to be once again among the league's best if Reader lives up to expectations.
Against the 49ers, there's a prime example of why he is so successful against the run. On this rep, it's a third-and-short play. Traditionally, the 49ers operate at a high level in this down-and-distance, often utilizing fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
Here, the 49ers try to hand the ball off to Juzczyk and move the chains. However, Reader has other plans.
Singled up against the center, Reader simply drives his assignment straight back into the ball-carrier and forces a stop.
Against Houston in Week 10, the Texans try to utilize a zone run against the Bengals. In doing so, they're trying to create an advantage with their offensive line by stretching out Cincinnati's defense.
Yet, Reader does a nice job of using his hands to fight off the block. Additionally, he overpowers his blocker and then reaches out to make the stop.
Reader was one of the better run defenders from the nose tackle spot prior to his injury, earning a 75.3 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus. He often fights through double teams, which could create opportunities for the Lions' linebackers in the run game.
Pass-rush nightmare
Reader often drew double teams last season, as opponents aimed to not allow him to be a threat in the pass-rush in addition to his run-stopping efforts. With opponents devoting this attention to him, the Lions' defensive line could be major beneficiaries.
The veteran defender can still operate at a high level despite facing the extra attention. Against Los Angeles, he overcomes a double team to get to Matthew Stafford in a hurry on this particular rep.
Though he wasn't able to make the sack, Reader forces a rushed throw by Stafford as the pocket collapses. It's not hard to envision the tackle creating opportunities for teammates such as Alim McNeill and Aidan Hutchinson with efforts like this.
Against San Francisco later in the year, he had a similar impact. On the play below, he gets the benefit of facing a single blocker.
Reader takes advantage, bursting past the center and blowing by the guard before he has a chance to pick him up. As a result, he flushes Brock Purdy from the pocket and forces a quick throw.
While the veteran defender is known mostly for his abilities against the run, he possesses legitimate pass-rush juice that will carry a significant impact for the Lions. He finished with 34 pressures last year, which ranked fourth on the Bengals.
For his efforts, he earned a 79.1 pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus. His pressures would've ranked third on the Lions behind only Hutchinson and McNeill, while his pass-rush grade would've been the second-highest by a Lions offensive lineman.
Discipline
One aspect of Reader's game that was particularly intriguing was his discipline. Rarely does he get driven out of plays, and he remains a factor even if the ball is away from him.
Take into account this rep against Baltimore early in the season. After initially facing a double team and trying to get his hand into the passing lane, Reader appears out of the play when Lamar Jackson scrambles out of the pocket.
However, he remains disciplined and doesn't over pursue the play. As a result, when Jackson changes direction and begins to get upfield, Reader is able to be in the correct position to make the play.
The Lions have struggled with mobile quarterbacks in recent years, so Reader's ability to stay present and not over run the play will be a major asset. He has excellent discipline as well as solid feet, which allows him to move efficiently and in a timely manner.